AURORA | A look at some of the upcoming games, tournaments and happenings in the week ahead in Aurora prep sports, Sept. 15-21, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

WEEK AHEAD IN AURORA SPORTS, 9.15-9.21.22

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15: Week 4 of the football season begins with a matchup of local teams when Aurora Central (2-1) and Rangeview (2-1) face off at 6:30 p.m. at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Going on the road are 2-1 Grandview — which treks to the Western Slope for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium against Fruita Monument — and Overland (1-2), which faces Heritage at LPS Stadium. Both have 6 p.m. kickoffs. … The Centennial League softball slate has a quality matchup with Grandview playing at Cherokee Trail at 3:45 p.m. …On the boys soccer pitch, Overland plays at home at 4 p.m. against Aurora Central, while Rangeview plays host to Eaglecrest in a 6:30 p.m. match, while Cherokee Trail welcomes Cherry Creek to Legacy Stadium at 6 p.m.. …The Overland girls volleyball team has picked up momentum of late and carries it into a 6:30 p.m. visit to Gateway. …A heavy slate of boys tennis has a big one for Grandview as it hosts Cherry Creek’s top varsity team in Centennial League action at 3:45 p.m., while a pair of local matchups take place with Overland at Smoky Hill at 3:45 p.m. and Rangeview vs. Hinkley at East M.S. at 4 p.m. Additionally, Regis Jesuit plays host to Rock Canyon at CAC Inverness at 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16: Friday Night Lights for Week 4 is highlighted by a matchup between Regis Jesuit and Ralston Valley — both 2-1 — at Lou Kellogg Stadium, which has a 7 p.m. kickoff, the same time Cherokee Trail (1-2) is home to Fort Collins, Smoky Hill (1-2) meets Palmer Ridge at Don Breese Stadium and undefeated Eaglecrest (3-0) goes against Rocky Mountain at French Field. Vista PEAK (1-2) has the earliest kickoff (6:30 p.m.) as it welcomes Skyline to APS Stadium. …The Smoky Hill softball team has a 4:30 p.m. home contest against Valor Christian. …The Cherokee Trail boys tennis team dips out of league play to visit Legend for a 3:45 p.m. dual match.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17: A big day for local field hockey teams as Regis Jesuit has a 10 a.m. home showdown with Colorado Academy, while Grandview and Smoky Hill square off at the same time at Legacy Stadium. … The softball schedule has Eaglecrest on the road against Cherry Creek for an 11 a.m. contest at Village Green Fields, while Cherokee Trail is at Smoky Hill at the same time. …The second girls flag football jamboree put on by the Denver Broncos is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Cherry Creek High School. …The Overland boys soccer team plays host to a team from Delaware (Salesianum) in a 2 p.m. contest, while Cherokee Trail is at home at 6:30 p.m. to face Pine Creek. …The Gateway and Hinkley football teams play a doubleheader at APS Stadium — both to begin play in 4A League 8 — with the Olys up first at 2 p.m. against Liberty, followed by the Thunderbirds at 6:30 p.m. versus Centaurus. …The Mercury Classic cross country race hosted by Brighton includes Cherokee Trail, Hinkley, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK, which will run in the girls race at 9 a.m. and boys race at 10 a.m. at the Riverdale Regional Park at the Adams City Fairgrounds.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19: The postseason begins in boys golf with regional state-qualifying tournaments scheduled with fields based on final league standings. Aurora Central is automatically entered in the Class 4A Region 2 tournament at Country Club of Colorado that is set to begin at 9 a.m. …The Gateway boys soccer team has a 6 p.m. contest against Bear Creek at APS Stadium. …Aurora teams are involved in a trio of Centennial League softball matchups with Smoky Hill home to Eaglecrest at 3:45 p.m. and Cherokee Trail at Mullen and Grandview at Arapahoe, both with 4:30 p.m. first pitches. …The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team heads north to Boulder for a 3:30 p.m. dual match. …Grandview (at 5 p.m. vs. Palmer Ridge at Don Breese Stadium) and Smoky Hill (6 p.m. at Colorado Academy) travel in field hockey.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20: Boys golf regionals continue with Vista PEAK set to compete in the Class 4A Region 4 tournament at Eagle Ranch G.C., which has a scheduled 10:30 a.m. shotgun start. …Local matchups highlight the girls volleyball schedule, which has Aurora Central home to Gateway, Smoky Hill playing host to Grandview and Cherokee Trail welcoming Overland, all with 6:30 p.m. first serves. At the same time, Eaglecrest tips off at home with Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit visits Rock Canyon. …In softball, Eaglecrest has a 3:45 p.m. first pitch at Cherokee Trail in a big Centennial League contest, while Grandview plays host to Cherry Creek at 4:30 p.m. and Vista PEAK is home for a 4 p.m. contest against DPL co-leader Northfield as part of a large slate. …The boys tennis courts will be busy as the regular season nears an end and Cherokee Trail will take on Overland at Utah Park and Grandview visits Eaglecrest at 3:45 p.m. among the offerings. …The Denver North Invitational cross country meet is scheduled for Willis Case Golf Course with a boys race at 4 p.m. and girls race at 4:45 p.m. Aurora Central, Rangeview and Vista PEAK have entered to compete.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21: Another boys golf regional has Gateway involved in the Class 3A Region 2 tournament that begins at 9:10 a.m. at CommonGround G.C. …Centennial League action on the boys soccer pitch has Cherokee Trail playing at Overland at 4 p.m., while Vista PEAK goes to Denver South at 6 p.m. for a Denver Prep League contest. …The Cherokee Trail boys tennis team plays on its home court at 3:45 p.m. against Cherry Creek’s Varsity 2 team. …The Smoky Hill field hockey team heads to Halftime Help Stadium for a 4:15 p.m. contest against Mountain Vista, while Grandview faces Liberty at District 20 Stadium at 5 p.m.