AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 31-Sept. 5, 2020:

MONDAY, AUG. 31: A large slate of boys tennis is highlighted by a non-league matchup between Regis Jesuit and Cherry Creek, with the Raiders paying a visit to the Bruins’ home court at 3:45 p.m. for a battle of teams that should vie for the Class 5A state title in a few weeks. In Centennial League play, Overland is home to Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest visits Smoky Hill and Grandview is at Mullen, all at 3:45 p.m. …The Centennial League softball slate seems some rematches of earlier contests with Cherokee Trail the home team for a 4:30 p.m. contest with Smoky Hill, winner of the first meeting between the teams. Eaglecrest welcomes Cherry Creek at 4:30 p.m. and Grandview visits Arapahoe at 4 p.m. …The Cherry Creek Invitational boys golf tournament got rescheduled from early in the season and is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Kennedy Golf Course in Denver, while Regis Jesuit is at the fifth Continental League tournament scheduled for the same time at Black Bear G.C.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 1: The first of two EMAC boys golf majors — which bring together the North and South — is set to take place at Coyote Creek G.C. beginning at 8 a.m. …Vista PEAK (vs. Lakewood at 4 p.m.) and Hinkley (vs. Adams City at 4:30 p.m.) have home softball games, as does Overland, which welcomes Rangeview at 4 p.m. for a non-league contest between Aurora programs. …The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team resumes Continental League play at home vs. Mountain Vista at 3:30 p.m., while Eaglecrest and Arapahoe resume a match suspended by weather at 3:45 p.m. on the Raptors’ courts.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2: The Centennial League softball schedule includes Grandview’s 4:30 p.m. visit to Cherry Creek, while Cherokee Trail is home to Arapahoe and Smoky Hill plays host to Mullen at the same time, while Westminster is at Vista PEAK at 4 p.m. in EMAC play. …Centennial League boys golfers convene for their fourth tournament, this one set for noon at Saddle Rock G.C. …In boys tennis, Eaglecrest visits Chaparral at 3:45 p.m. and Cherokee Trail takes its home court against Cherry Creek at 4:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 3: A trio of softball games in the city includes four Aurora teams with a home game for Hinkley against Rangeview set for 4 p.m., while Overland is home to Mountain Range and Weld Central visits Aurora Central at the same time. …The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team plays at Rock Canyon at 3:30 p.m. in a Continental League dual match, while Centennial League action includes Grandview at Arapahoe at 4:15 p.m. and non-league play sees Riverdale Ridge visit Overland at Utah Park at 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 4: The Centennial League cross country schedule resumes with a meet hosted by Arapahoe at deKoevend Park with races going off in waves (boys at 5 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. and girls at 6 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.). Gateway is the host team for an EMAC cross country meet at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds …Rangeview visits Thomas Jefferson at 3 p.m. for a non-league boys tennis dual.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5: A double-digit slate of softball includes a slew of Centennial League doubleheaders (games set for 10 a.m. and noon) with Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, Smoky Hill at Grandview and Cherokee Trail at Mullen. Rangeview also has a home doubleheader, but it includes Dakota Ridge at 10 a.m. and Fruita Monument at 3 p.m., while Overland has a home game with Northglenn at 10 a.m. and Hinkley visits Alameda International at 11 a.m. …In Centennial League boys tennis (all 9 a.m. matches), Smoky Hill is at Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest welcomes Cherry Creek’s V2 team and Mullen visits Overland at Utah Park.