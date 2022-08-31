AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 29-Sept. 3, 2022:

MONDAY, AUG. 29: The week gets started with a small slate that includes a pair of boys golf tournament, as Rangeview and Vista PEAK compete in the Denver Public League tournament scheduled for noon at Wellshire Country Club, while the Centennial League gathers later (12:30 p.m.) at CommonGround G.C. …On the softball diamond, Cherokee Trail is home for a 4 p.m. contest against top-ranked Legend, while Overland is at Fairview and Smoky Hill goes to Highlands Ranch. …Two of Aurora’s three field hockey programs meet up at Legacy Stadium at 4:15 p.m. when Regis Jesuit visits Grandview. Smoky Hill is also scheduled to take the field at 6 p.m. at Arapahoe.

TUESDAY, AUG. 30: A large slate of girls volleyball is in store, with the highlight coming in the matchup set for 6:30 p.m. at Grandview, where the Wolves — ranked No. 1 in Class 5A coming into the season — welcome in No. 3 Chaparral in front of what is likely to be a packed house. Also on the home court will be Hinkley (vs. Lincoln at 5:30 p.m.), Rangeview (vs. Overland at 6:30 p.m.), Aurora Central (vs. Regis Groff at 6:30 p.m.) and Eaglecrest (vs. Pine Creek at 6:30 p.m.). …Vista PEAK plays host to Overland at 4 p.m. in the earliest of the boys soccer matches involving Aurora teams, most of them on the road. Smoky Hill plays at 4:30 p.m. on its home turf vs. Air Academy, while Grandview is on the road at Halftime Help Stadium at 5 p.m. to face Mountain Vista. …The Vista PEAK softball team is the lone team on its home field with a 4 p.m. contest against Thomas Jefferson, while other Denver Prep League contests have Overland at Lincoln and Rangeview at Westminster, also with 4 p.m. start times. Cherokee Trail visits Chaparral at 4 p.m. in non-league play.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31: The Overland co-op gymnastics team gets back into competition with a 5:20 p.m. home dual meet that will also include Palmer Ridge. …The Cherokee Trail and Grandview boys tennis teams square off on the Wolves’ home court in a match scheduled for 3:45 p.m. …Centennial League boys golfers head to Saddle Rock G.C. with tee times starting at 11 a.m. …On the softball diamond, Rangeview has a first pitch at Highlands Ranch at 3:30 p.m., while Grandview goes to Chaparral at 4 p.m. …The Regis Jesuit field hockey team as a 4:15 p.m. contest at Laber Field against visiting Liberty. …Hinkley is the only girls volleyball team in action and plays at home with a first serve at 7 p.m. against Bruce Randolph. …Hinkley takes the pitch at Lakewood Memorial Field at 7 p.m. to take on Wheat Ridge in non-league boys soccer.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1: Week 2 of the football season begins with six teams in action as district rivals Aurora Central and Hinkley face off at 6:30 p.m. at APS Stadium, while the other home game is Eaglecrest’s as its welcomes Horizon to Legacy Stadium at 7 p.m. Grandview (at Fossil Ridge), Overland (at Prairie View) and Rangeview (at Westminster) all kick off at 7 p.m. …A crosstown match of Aurora girls volleyball teams sees Eaglecrest head to Vista PEAK for a 6:30 p.m. first serve, while Gateway is also home to Wheat Ridge at the same time. …A quality non-league softball contest is in store when Eaglecrest plays host to a hot Douglas County team at 4 p.m., the same time Overland is home to Denver South. Rangeview is home to Thomas Jefferson in another DPL matchup at 4:30 p.m. …A boys soccer doubleheader at Stutler Bowl features Cherokee Trail at 6 p.m. (vs. Columbine), followed by Grandview (vs. Fort Collins) at 8 p.m. …Rangeview and Vista PEAK head to the DPL boys golf tournament at Willis Case G.C. that begins at 1:30 p.m. …In boys tennis, Smoky Hill plays host to Eaglecrest at 3:45 p.m., the same time first serve at Utah Park is scheduled for Overland and visiting Mullen. Regis Jesuit plays at ThunderRidge at 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2: The Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Overland Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK cross country teams will compete in the Arapahoe Warrior Invitational at deKoevend Park, which has a 4:50 p.m. start time for boys varsity and 5:10 p.m. for girls varsity. Grandview, meanwhile, heads to the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs, home of the state cross country meet. The girls varsity runs at 4:30 p.m., followed by the boys varsity at 5:10 p.m. …Back-to-back football contests are scheduled at Legacy Stadium with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff between Smoky Hill and Rock Canyon (in a rematch of playoff matchup from last season), while Cherokee Trail and Rocky Mountain follow at 8 p.m. At APS Stadium, a 6:30 p.m. kickoff is scheduled for Gateway vs. Northglenn. …The Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill girls volleyball teams plays in the Chap Showcase tournament at Gold Crown Field House. Play begins at 8 a.m. and continues to the next day at 7:30 a.m. …The Cherokee Trail softball team plays host to Arvada West at 4 p.m. …Smoky Hill plays host to a boys tennis tournament that continues into the next day.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3: The Vista PEAK and Regis Jesuit football teams cap Week 2 for Aurora teams as the Bison play a 6 p.m. road contest at Brighton, while the Raiders are in San Diego, California, for a 7:30 p.m. contest against Oaks Christian High School. …The Smoky Hill softball team is home to Mead at 10 a.m., the same time Grandview plays at Columbine and Overland visits Adams City. …The Eaglecrest boys soccer team takes the pitch at Legacy Stadium at 11 a.m. against Fruita Monument.