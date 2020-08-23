AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 24-29, 2020:

MONDAY, AUG. 24: Coming off a win over rival Cherokee Trail over the weekend, the Smoky Hill softball team welcomes in another local rival, Eaglecrest, for a 3:30 p.m. Centennial League contest, while Grandview is home to Mullen for a 4 p.m. first pitch, same as Regis Jesuit’s Continental League visit to ThunderRidge. …In boys tennis, Overland returns to the Utah Park courts for a 3:45 p.m. dual match with Cherry Creek’s V2 team, while Grandview is at Cherokee Trail and Smoky Hill visits Mullen at the same time and Rangeview has a first serve at Mountain Range at 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 25: The two-time defending Class 5A state champion Regis Jesuit boys tennis team takes the home court for the first time in the new season with a 3:30 p.m. Continental League dual match against Ponderosa, while Smoky Hill visits Rangeview at 4 p.m. in non-league action and Hinkley travels to Northglenn. …The Overland softball team continues its independent schedule with a 4 p.m. home game against STRIVE Prep, while Aurora Central heads north to Boulder and Hinkley visits Adams City. …Continental League boys golfers visit Black Bear G.C. for a fourth league tournament with an 11 a.m. scheduled start time.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26: The Gateway and Rangeview cross country teams return to action with a meet at Northwest Open Spaces Park at 4 p.m. …The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team plays host to a strong 4A program in Niwot at 3:30 p.m. in dual match action, while Eaglecrest is home to Arapahoe for a single Centennial League match at 3:45 p.m. …The Regis Jesuit softball team has a Continental League visit to Castle View slated for 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 27: The Centennial League boys golf schedule resumes with a noon tournament at Foothills G.C., while another EMAC South minor — a tune-up for the upcoming first major of the season — begins at 11:30 a.m. at Meadow Hills G.C. in Aurora. …Grandview plays host to Eaglecrest in Centennial League boys tennis at 3:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 28: A light day includes the Overland softball team’s visit to Highlands Ranch at 4 p.m. along with a cross country meet hosted by Vista PEAK at 5 p.m. at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

SATURDAY, AUG. 29: A loaded slate of softball features a variety of head-to-head softball matchups of Aurora teams, including two in EMAC play when Aurora Central goes to Hinkley for an 11 a.m. contest and Vista PEAK heads to Rangeview at noon, while the Centennial League schedule includes Grandview’s visit to Eaglecrest a 2 p.m., the same time Cherokee Trail is home to Cherry Creek. …Centennial League boys tennis duals include 9 a.m. home matches for Eaglecrest (vs. Mullen) and Grandview (vs. Overland), along with road matches for Cherokee Trail (at Arapahoe) and Smoky Hill (at Cherry Creek’s V2 team). …The Regis Jesuit cross country team welcomes Rock Canyon for a home meet at the Kennel Ground Loop.