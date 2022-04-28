AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from April 28-May 4, 2022:

THURSDAY, APRIL 28: The Eaglecrest and Grandview baseball teams continue their two-game Centennial League set with a 4:15 p.m. contest on the Raptors’ home field. The Wolves go for a sweep of a two-game set, which is also a possibility for Smoky Hill, which welcomes Cherry Creek to Kevin Wolitzky Field at 4:15 p.m. …A solid local matchup on the girls soccer pitch has Eaglecrest visit Rangeview for a 6:30 p.m. contest. Vista PEAK (vs. Overland at 4 p.m.) and Regis Jesuit (vs. Cherry Creek at 5 p.m. also have home games. …The Aurora Central baseball team has a quality Colorado League matchup against visiting Fort Lupton slated for a 4 p.m. first pitch. …The Eaglecrest girls lacrosse team celebrates its seniors at a 6 p.m. contest against St. Mary’s Academy at Legacy Stadium. …The Grandview boys lacrosse team heads to All-City Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest against Denver East. …An EMAC South minor girls golf tournament is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Denver’s Emerald Greens Golf Club.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29: The boys volleyball postseason arrives with three matches involving Aurora teams — with the winner of each qualifying for the state tournament — including two at home. First up is Cherokee Trail, which has a 6 p.m. contest against Cheyenne Mountain, while Eaglecrest tips off with the Poudre School District at 6:30 p.m. Regis Jesuit heads north to Thornton for a 7 p.m. contest (full pairings and schedule, here). …An outstanding boys lacrosse matchup comes at 6 p.m. at Lou Kellogg Stadium, when Regis Jesuit — which will celebrate its seniors — plays host to Valor Christian. Other strong boys lacrosse matchups have Cherokee Trail visiting Cherry Creek at 6 p.m. as well as Rangeview (which is on a seven-game winning streak) playing host to Northfield at 6:30 p.m. …The Aurora Public Schools boys swim team welcomes Northfield to the pool at Hinkley at 4:30 p.m. for a dual meet. …It will be Friday Night Lights baseball style for Smoky Hill and Grandview, which will begin at 7 p.m. at Dillon Field at the Double Angel Fields. …The Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK track teams are headed to the two-day Liberty Bell Invitational, which begins at 4 p.m. at Littleton Public Schools Stadium. …The Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team visits Cherry Creek at 6 p.m. for a rescheduled Centennial League contest. …The Regis Jesuit girls tennis team plays at APEX Tennis Center in the Ralston Valley Tournament, which continues the next day.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30: The Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill track teams take part in the Stutler Twilight meet at Cherry Creek High School beginning at 2 p.m. that could see some impressive performances. …The Centennial “B” League boys swim meet is scheduled to be held at Cherokee Trail beginning at 10 a.m., while Regis Jesuit plays host to the Continental “B” League meet at 9 a.m.

MONDAY, MAY 2: The Rangeview girls soccer team plays host to rival Vista PEAK at 6:30 p.m. in a matchup that will have a definite impact on the EMAC standings. The Cherokee Trail girls soccer team visits Denver South for a 5:30 p.m. non-league contest rescheduled from back in March. …The Aurora Central baseball team heads to Montbello to play a strong FNE Warriors team with a 4 p.m. first pitch. …The Grandview boys lacrosse team has a league contest against Arapahoe at 6 p.m. at Legacy Stadium, while Eaglecrest faces Mullen at the same time at Stutler Bowl.

TUESDAY, MAY 3: The Rangeview girls soccer team plays host to Hinkley at 4 p.m. in a meeting of district rivals, while another APS squad — Vista PEAK — has a quality matchup at 6 p.m. at APS Stadium with a game against Prairie View. …The Rangeview baseball team gets to play under the lights with a visit to Northglenn slated for 7 p.m. …

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4: The opening day of the EMAC Championship track meet is set for Aurora Public Schools Stadium with events beginning at 3 p.m. The meet concludes on May 6. …Girls tennis regional tournaments begin in several locations, while others begin the following day. Final league standings determine regional destinations for Aurora teams. …The Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team heads to Littleton Public Schools Stadium for a 6 p.m. contest against Arapahoe. …The Smoky Hill girls soccer team visits Overland at 4:30 p.m. in Centennial League play.