AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from April 14-20, 2022. All events are weather/field condition permitting:

THURSDAY, APRIL 14: The Grandview and Eaglecrest girls soccer teams share the lead in the Centennial League standings and the winner of a 6 p.m. contest at Legacy Stadium will put one team alone at the top. The second half of a doubleheader has Cherokee Trail playing host to Arapahoe at 8 p.m. …The Regis Jesuit track team is entered in the Don Osse Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, which begins at 3 p.m. …The Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team tries to take the momentum from its Predators Cup win and use it in a 4 p.m. visit to 6-1 Golden. …The Eaglecrest boys volleyball team heads to Cherry Creek for a 6:30 p.m. first serve, the same time Cherokee Trail is home to Grandview. …The Grandview girls tennis team is home to Cherokee Trail for a 3:45 p.m. Centennial League meeting. …The Cherokee Trail boys swim team heads to Smoky Hill for a 5 p.m. Centennial League dual meet that takes place before the teams see each other again at the Buffaloes’ invitational.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15: The diving portion of the annual Smoky Hill Invitational is scheduled to take place beginning at 6 p.m., with all 11 rounds completed. …The loaded Pomona Invitational track meet begins at Jeffco Stadium with Eaglecrest, Overland, Rangeview, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK scheduled to compete. The meet begins at 3 p.m. and resumes at 9 a.m. April 16. …A rescheduled girls tennis dual that has Cherokee Trail at Rangeview is set for a 4 p.m. first serve. …The Aurora Public Schools co-op boys swim team makes its annual trip to the Pueblo County Hornet Invitational, which happens over two days. …The Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team continues a challenging portion of its schedule with a 6 p.m. home game against Kent Denver.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16: The Smoky Hill Invitational boys swim meet begins with prelims at 9 a.m. with 11 teams in the water, trying to make the 5 p.m. finals. Cherokee Trail and Overland represent Aurora in the field in addition to the host Buffaloes, while the rest of the field is a mix of classifications. …The Lion Classic track meet at Littleton Public Schools Stadium has Aurora Central, Gateway, Grandview and Hinkley entered. Field events begin at 8 a.m., with track events at 8:30 a.m. …The Grandview baseball team won the first matchup with Cherokee Trail and the rematch is set for 11 a.m. on the Wolves’ home field. …The Grandview girls soccer team dips out of Centennial League play for a non-league contest against ThunderRidge at 3 p.m. at Halftime Help Stadium. …The Grandview boys lacrosse team crosses classifications to take on 4A power Erie in a 6 p.m. road contest. …Two local girls lacrosse teams meet up when Eaglecrest heads to Rangeview at 10 a.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 18: The Regis Jesuit baseball team returns to play Colorado when it plays host to ThunderRidge with a first pitch at 4:15 p.m. …A 4 p.m. home contest for the Aurora Central baseball team includes visiting Vista PEAK.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19: A Centennial League diamond matchup pits the Cherokee Trail baseball team against Eaglecrest with a 4:15 p.m. first pitch on the Raptors’ home field. …The Rangeview girls soccer team makes a 7 p.m. visit to Brighton for a quality EMAC contest on the pitch. An hour earlier at APS Stadium, Hinkley plays host to Gateway. …The Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team pays a 4 p.m. visit to Colorado Academy. …The Grandview boys lacrosse team takes on Cherry Creek in an 8 p.m. contest at Stutler Bowl. …A large Centennial League boys volleyball matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. when Cherokee Trail plays at Cherry Creek, looking to even the season series with the Bruins. …The Vista PEAK girls tennis team pays a 4 p.m. EMAC visit to Rangeview. …The Grandview boys swim team has a 5 p.m. road Centennial League dual meet at Cherokee Trail. …The Regis Jesuit girls golf team heads to the Continental League tournament at Littleton Golf Club beginning at 9 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20: Good girls lacrosse appears on tap when Regis Jesuit plays host to Fairview in a 5:30 p.m. contest. …The Gateway boys volleyball team plays host to Hinkley with a 5:30 p.m. first serve. …The Centennial League has its third girls golf tournament scheduled to begin a 10 a.m. at Murphy Creek G.C. …The Grandview girls tennis team has a challenge in the form of visiting Chaparral for a 3:45 p.m. dual match.