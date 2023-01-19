AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments in Aurora prep sports from Jan. 19-Jan. 25, 2023:

THURSDAY, JAN. 19: The Centennial League boys wrestling schedule includes a trio of 7 p.m. duals in which Grandview is home and Eaglecrest goes to Arapahoe, while Smoky Hill plays host to Overland at 6 p.m. and immediately followed that with a dual against Cherokee Trail. Regis Jesuit is also in action with a 6 p.m. Continental League match at Chaparral and Vista PEAK welcomes Legend at 5 p.m. …The Centennial League is also active in girls swimming as Cherokee Trail (vs. Overland), Grandview (vs. Eaglecrest) and Smoky Hill (vs. Cherry Creek) all take to their home pools for 5 p.m. meets. …The Regis Jesuit girls basketball team heads out to Rock Canyon for a 7 p.m. Continental League contest.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20: The Aurora Public Schools Championship girls swim meet is scheduled to be contested at Rangeview, as Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley and the host Raiders gather for the longtime annual meet. Swim prelims begin at 4:30 p.m. …The Grandview boys wrestling team begins competition in the rugged Top of The Rockies tournament, an annual tradition hosted by Centaurus High School. … Both area ice hockey teams return to competition as Regis Jesuit is home to Castle View in a 5:40 p.m. contest at Family Sports Center (which serves as the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss event) while the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team has an 8 p.m. puck drop at the APEX Ice Arena against Ralston Valley. …The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team welcomes Rock Canyon in for a 7 p.m. Continental League showdown. …Some girls-boys basketball doubleheaders are in store at Eaglecrest (vs. Overland) and Cherokee Trail (vs. Smoky Hill) with girls games scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21: The Aurora Public Schools Championship girls swim meet concludes at Rangeview with diving prelims scheduled for 9:15 a.m. followed by swim and dive finals at 11:30 a.m. …The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team plays host to Fort Collins in a 3:10 p.m. contest at Family Sports Center. …The Eaglecrest and Regis Jesuit girls wrestling teams head to Douglas County for the Tiara Challenge tournament. …The Regis Jesuit girls swim team heads to Cherry Creek for a 12:30 p.m. dual meet as two of the top Class 5A state championship contenders face each other head-to-head. …The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team heads north for a 5:40 p.m. contest against Monarch at the Boulder Valley Sports Stable.

MONDAY, JAN. 23: Several Aurora boys basketball teams wrap up non-league play as Smoky Hill plays host to Chaparral, Grandview is home to Columbine and Cherokee Trail visits Golden for 7 p.m. tilts.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24: Regis Jesuit heads to Mountain Vista for a Continental League doubleheader in girls-boys basketball in which the girls play at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25: A girls-boys basketball doubleheader is on the schedule at Eaglecrest as Cherokee Trail visits for a 5:30 p.m. girls contest and 7 p.m. boys game. Overland is at Cherry Creek and Smoky Hill is home to Arapahoe in standalone 7 p.m. boys games. …Cherokee Trail visits Arapahoe in a rescheduled Centennial League boys wrestling dual scheduled to start at 7 p.m.