Vista PEAK’s Jena Crawford (4) and Seairra Hughes (12) put up a block on an attack from Rangeview’s Amari Bullock during the third set of an EMAC volleyball match on Nov. 1, 2019, at Vista PEAK Prep. The Bison topped the Raiders in four sets to claim the league championship. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Vista PEAK volleyball team had a long time to think about winning the EMAC championship on the long bus ride back to its home gym.

Indeed, coach Simon Moorwood’s Bison had a trip to take and business to take care of ahead Friday afternoon ahead of their evening showdown with Rangeview. In a rare doubleheader created because of all the cancellations from weather earlier in the week, Vista PEAK had to play a matinee at Westminster.

The Bison won the opening match in three sets, drove back home and still had enough left in the tank to outlast the Raiders 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20 in front of a racuous crowd with support on both sides.

Junior Kirsten Anderson racked up 16 kills and senior Seiarra Hughes added 12 as Vista PEAK finished 10-0 in EMAC play and improved to 16-3 overall.

Coach Doug Walker’s Rangeview team — which swept Vista PEAK last season — had a 16-match winning streak in EMAC play snapped and dropped to 12-7 overall.

Vista PEAK def. Rangeview 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20

