AURORA | The Vista PEAK volleyball team had a long time to think about winning the EMAC championship on the long bus ride back to its home gym.

Indeed, coach Simon Moorwood’s Bison had a trip to take and business to take care of ahead Friday afternoon ahead of their evening showdown with Rangeview. In a rare doubleheader created because of all the cancellations from weather earlier in the week, Vista PEAK had to play a matinee at Westminster.

The Bison won the opening match in three sets, drove back home and still had enough left in the tank to outlast the Raiders 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20 in front of a racuous crowd with support on both sides.

Junior Kirsten Anderson racked up 16 kills and senior Seiarra Hughes added 12 as Vista PEAK finished 10-0 in EMAC play and improved to 16-3 overall.

Coach Doug Walker’s Rangeview team — which swept Vista PEAK last season — had a 16-match winning streak in EMAC play snapped and dropped to 12-7 overall.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

Vista PEAK def. Rangeview 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20