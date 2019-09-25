GREENWOOD VILLAGE | While not usually advisable, losing the first set to Cherry Creek Tuesday night proved a spark for the Eaglecrest volleyball team.

The Raptors deviated from coach Tanya Bond’s game plan in the opening set against the homestanding Bruins in Centennial League play and it went badly in a 25-13 loss.

The light came on between the first and second set, however, as Eaglecrest recaptured the team play that had earned it eight wins coming into the match and went on to win three straight sets for a 13-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-14 victory.

Bond’s Raptors (9-3 overall, 3-0 in Centennial League) rode the momentum to beat Cherry Creek (8-4, 1-2) on its home floor for a second straight season.

A win over a top caliber team for the first time in a couple of weeks gave Eaglecrest a boost of confidence going into a Centennial League showdown against Cherokee Trail on Thursday.

The Cougars — currently 10-1 and ranked No. 2 in CHSAANow.com’s most recent Class 5A coaches poll — swept the Raptors in all three meetings last season, including once in the pool play at the 5A state tournament.

