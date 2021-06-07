Volleyball: Eaglecrest grad Jordyn Poulter earns Olympic spot

Jordyn Poulter’s international volleyball career has taken the ultimate step, as the former Eaglecrest High School star setter is headed to the Summer Olympics.

USA Volleyball announced its roster for the Tokyo Games this summer and among the 12 players selected was Poulter, a 6-foot-2 setter who had a stellar prep career at Eaglecrest, went on to star at the University of Illinois and has played professionally overseas.

Poulter is one of eight players on the Olympic roster for the first time, one of two players with Colorado ties — Rampart graduate Haleigh Washington is also on the squad — and one of two setters, joining Micha Hancock, who played at Penn State.

The U.S. team is coached by Karch Kiraly, who won three Olympic medals as a player with the country’s men’s team. Kiraly guided the U.S. women to a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero.

“Ultimately, we coaches are elated for this Olympic roster selection, and for our program,” Kiraly said in a statement released by USA Volleyball. “Each one of the 12 contributes unique skills and qualities that make her the right person for the job. This collection of special people who are elite volleyball players is poised to make a fierce Olympic run. We can’t wait to watch them ‘Let It Rip’ in Tokyo.”

