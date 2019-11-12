Cherokee Trail volleyball coach Terry Miller is pumped about the Cougars’ return to the Class 5A state volleyball tournament, which begins on Nov. 14, 2019, at the Denver Coliseum. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

Five Aurora teams went into Class 5A regional play Nov. 9-10, but only two came out with berths in the 5A state tournament Nov. 14-16 at the Denver Coliseum.

Cherokee Trail and Grandview both earned return trips to the state tournament by winning regionals — Region 2 and Region 8, respectively — on their home floors, while Eaglecrest, Vista PEAK and Rangeview had their seasons come to an end.

Coach Terry Miller’s Cherokee Trail went into regional play seeded No. 2 overall and that’s where they remain for the state tournament after topping No. 35 ThunderRidge in four sets and No. 23 Doherty in three.

The Cougars (23-2) joined No. 1 Chaparral, No. 3 Legend and No. 4 Valor Christian as teams with byes in the first round and will wait to play for the first time until 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 against either No. 10 Cherry Creek or No. 7 Fort Collins.

Coach Rob Graham’s Grandview team handled Fossil Ridge in three sets and Loveland in four sets to earn its back-to-back state berth.

The Wolves also retained their No. 8 overall seed and will play the first match of the 5A state tournament Nov. 14 when they take on No. 9 Ralston Valley at 8 a.m. A win would send them to a match against No. 1 Chaparral at 2:30 p.m.

The state tournament is a double-elimination format that allows teams one more chance in the contenders bracket after they suffer their first loss. Full match schedules, here.

Eaglecrest — a semifinal team last season — came up a handful of points shy of returning after the 11th-seeded Raptors suffered a heartbreaking five-set loss to No. 14 Mountain Vista Nov. 9. Coach Tanya Bond’s Eaglecrest team finished 19-6.

EMAC champion Vista PEAK hadn’t lost two matches in a row all season until Region 12 play Nov. 10 at Chatfield, where the 25th-seeded Bison (18-7) dropped competitive three-set matches to host and 12th-seeded Chatfield and No. 13 and eventual regional champion Cherry Creek.

Rangeview, the No. 32 seed, dropped matches to host and No. 5 Broomfield and No. 20 Heritage to see its season come to an end at 13-12.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

