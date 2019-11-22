AURORA | Four of the city’s top senior players during the recently completed 2019 season have been selected to play in the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports Class 5A All-State match Sunday at Broomfield High School.

Both of Aurora’s qualifiers for the Class 5A state volleyball tournament — Cherokee Trail and Grandview, which both made it through two of the three days at Denver Coliseum — had picks in setter Sydney Cole for the Cougars and outside hitter Elsa Lamphere for the Wolves.

Cole and Lamphere will be part of the Blue Team along with Eaglecrest standout Audrey Black for the 1 p.m. match in Broomfield’s Main Gym against a Red Team that includes Rangeview star outside hitter Sierra Hunt.

Hunt’s coach at Rangeview, Doug Walker, is one of the two coaches of the Red Team along with Denver South’s Katie Ryan.

All four Aurora standouts have earned chances to play collegiately in Black (University of Iowa), Cole (University of Northern Colorado), Hunt (Colorado Mesa University) and Lamphere (Angelo State University).

2019 CCGS CLASS 5A ALL-STATE GAME ROSTERS

RED TEAM

Emma Ammerman, Chaparral; Talia Borenstein, Cherry Creek; Anna Davis, Valor Christian; Cassie Davis, Highlands Ranch; SIERRA HUNT, RANGEVIEW; Elle Jiron-Bujanda, Denver South; Leanne Lowry, Castle View; Caroline Pung, Chatfield; Caroline Reikensmeyer, Valor Christian. Coaches: Katie Ryan, Denver South and DOUG WALKER, RANGEVIEW

BLUE TEAM

AUDREY BLACK, EAGLECREST; SYDNEY COLE, CHEROKEE TRAIL; Julianna Dalton, Chaparral; Hope Hanak-Harper, Broomfield; Faith Horton, Pine Creek; ELSA LAMPHERE, GRANDVIEW; Hannah Serbousek, Fort Collins; Lauren Strain, Horizon; Sabrina VanDeList, Fort Collins. Coaches: Jared Rudiger, Fort Collins and Erik Devereaux, Horizon