AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2019 Centennial League Challenge volleyball tournament, which began on Oct. 22, 2019, and concludes Oct. 29.

2019 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE CHALLENGE VOLLEYBALL



First round (Oct. 22)

Game 1: No. 1 Eaglecrest def. No. 8 Smoky Hill, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8

Game 2: No. 4 Cherry Creek def. No. 5 Arapahoe, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 25-10

Game 3: No. 3 Cherokee Trail def. No. 6 Mullen, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

Game 4: No. 2 Grandview def. No. 7 Overland, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11

Winners bracket (Oct. 24)

Game 7: No. 4 Cherry Creek at No. 1 Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 2 Grandview at No. 3 Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation bracket (Oct. 24)

Game 5: No. 8 Smoky Hill at No. 5 Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 Overland at No. 6 Mullen, 6:30 p.m.

Placing matches (Oct. 29)

Game 9 (7th place): Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, TBA

Game 10 (3rd place): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, TBA

Game 11 (consolation championship): Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, TBA

Game 12 (championship): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBA