ENGLEWOOD | Twenty-seven Unified Bowling teams from across the state packed Bowlero Englewood Friday morning to compete in the 2023 state championship tournament.

Two of those programs hailed from Aurora, as Rangeview and Aurora Central both earned the chance to compete after qualifying through a regional tournament last season. The Raiders registered a pinfall total of 469, which put them just about exactly in the middle of the pack with a 13th-place finish.

Rangeview has for the Unified Bowling state tournament in all four years it has been contested.

Aurora Central made its state tournament debut and knocked down a total of 376 pins to finish in 22nd place overall.

Windsor finished as the state champion with a total pinfall of 651, while Silver Creek claimed runner-up honors with 617. Members of both teams received medals courtesy of partner Special Olympics Colorado.

The Unified Bowling state tournament consisted of five Baker Games, in which three-player teams (at least two students (athletes) with an intellectual disability and no more than one non-intellectually disabled student (partner) playing at one time) alternate rolls until a game is completed.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 UNIFIED BOWLING STATE TOURNAMENT

Nov. 17 at Bowlero Englewood

Team scores (total pinfall): 1. Windsor 651; 2. Silver Creek 617; 3. Pueblo Centennial 591; 4. Legend 574; 5. Northridge 564; 6. Pueblo Central 559; 7. Pueblo South 545; 8. Pomona 536; 9. Brighton 516; 10. Frederick 502; 11. Pagosa Springs 485; 12. Palmer 475; 13. RANGEVIEW 469; 14. Cheyenne Mountain 435; 15. Denver East 428; 16. Bear Creek 412; 17. Niwot 408; 18. Doherty 406; 19. Lakewood 404; 20. Northfield 396; 21. Chatfield 388; 22. AURORA CENTRAL 376; 23. Littleton 362; 24. Salida 348; 25. Eagle Valley 327; 26. Montbello 286; 27. Cherry Creek 249