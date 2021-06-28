AURORA | City individuals and relay teams combined to win five individual event championships at the Class 5A girls state track & field championships June 24-26, 2021, at Jefferson County Stadium. Here’s a quick look at each state champion and how they won:

INDIVIDUALS

Overland’s Zeaniah Wedgeworth: Class 5A girls 100 meter hurdles — Wedgeworth placed fifth in the event back in 2018 as a freshman and moved up to third her sophomore season, but the coronavirus pandemic scrubbed her chance to win a state championship as a junior. Wedgeworth took advantage as a senior by winning the event, gritting through injury to cross the finish line in 14.36 seconds to top of field in which five of the nine finalists were from Aurora programs. Her time of 14.27 seconds that netted her the Centennial League championship in the event a week before state finished the season as the tops in Colorado regardless of classification and she just 14.28 in the state prelims.

Grandview’s Melody Nwagwu: Class 5A girls triple jump — The Wolves’ senior standout popped 5A’s longest jump of the season of 40 feet, 7 inches, at the Centennial League Championship meet, which was an inch off her PR. Nwagwu came into the event as the top seed by a full foot, but the Cal Poly recruit ended up winning by less than six inches over Fort Collins’ Taryn Burkett. Every one of Nwagwu’s four attempts that went over 39 feet would have won the championship, with the officially winning one measuring 39-9.

Regis Jesuit’s Fabiola Belibi: Class 5A long jump — The first state championship for Belibi came with a little bit of a everything, just not the distance she had been hoping to hit. The younger sister of former Regis Jesuit hoops star Fran Belibi popped a jump of 19 feet, 7 inches, the week before state at the Continental League Championship meet and came in as the top seed by more than a foot. Weather conditions in part conspired to prevent Belibi’s quest to jump over 20 feet and she settled for a winning jump of 18 feet, which came on the first jump of her prelim flight. Her finals flight got interrupted for an hour by lightning and wind and she officially took the title with most of the Jefferson County Stadium stands cleared due to the weather.

Grandview’s Saniya Craft, McKenzie Droughns, Amber Davis and Molly Skurcenski: Class 5A girls 800 meter sprint medley relay — The Wolves finished the season with their best performance of the season of 1 minute, 46.71 seconds, and won a state championship by more than two full seconds with 5A’s fastest time of the season and the second-fastest in Colorado regardless of classification behind 4A Niwot’s 1:45.16 at the Erie Tiger Invitational. Senior Craft got Grandview off to a flying start, sophomore Droughns and senior Davis grew the lead and Skurcenski flew to the finish without a threat.

Grandview’s Saniya Craft, Gabriella Cunningham, Amber Davis, Molly Skurcenski: Class 5A girls 4×200 meter relay — Just two hours after winning the sprint medley relay, Craft, Davis and Skurcenski had plenty left in the tank and teamed up with freshman Cunningham to deliver the Wolves another relay state title. The Grandview team had the second-fastest time in prelims behind Valor Christian, but dropped a full second in the final with a 5A-best time of 1 minute, 41.07 seconds in the final, to finish 0.82 of a second in front of the Eagles.