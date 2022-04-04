AURORA | The defending Class 5A state champion Grandview boys track team didn’t have its full compliment in competition Saturday, but still had enough firepower to take the Aurora City Championship meet by nearly 20 points.

The Wolves earned seven event championships that included a hurdles sweep for senior Malique Singleton, two relay titles and three more in the field events on their to 188.35 points to top a competition featuring all the city programs that was held for the first time since 2018 due to weather cancellations and the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Singleton’s crowns in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles — with his time of 14.74 in the 110 putting him third in the state — Grandview won the 4×100 and 4×400 meter relays and saw senior Kahden Rullo take the long jump, junior Zane Cole prevail in the high jump and junior Rylen Lippelt win the pole vault.

Cole tied senior teammate Mateo Munoz — who didn’t compete in the event — with the second-best mark in 5A in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 4 inches, while Lippelt earned the pole vault title by clearing 12 feet in fewer attempts than Regis Jesuit’s Sullivan Martin.

The 4×100 team of seniors Charlie Dick and Evan Johnson and juniors David Maldonado and Luke Trinrud clocked a time of 42.45 seconds that was just off the 5A-leading time of 42.27 they had in the first week of the season. Singleton teamed with Tanner Lippold, Wyatt Walker and Conrad Casebolt to take the 4×400 that ranks fourth in 5A.

Munoz competed in only the 110 hurdles and finished second, while Johnson didn’t compete individually in the sprint event and senior Moosah Alsaffar — the returning 5A state runner-up in the shot put — also was out of action for Grandview.

Runner-up Cherokee Trail owned the distance events with wins in the 800 meters (Evan Armstrong), 1,600 meters (Reuben Holness) and the 3,200 meters (Brady Smith), along with a victory in the 4×800 meter relay to finish with 168.85 points.

A trio of event champions helped host Rangeview finish an easy third-place in the team standings as Bryce McCutcheon claimed the 400 meters, while field event titles came from Leland Smith (triple jump) and Austin Appiah (discus).

Appiah’s winning effort in the discus, a throw of 161 feet, 1 inch, is tops in 5A thus far this season and also is the third-best in the state regardless of classification, while McCutcheon got himself into the top 10 in 5A with his 50.61 seconds.

Regis Jesuit’s single title came from junior D’Andre Barnes, who took the 200 meter dash, the event in which he won a 5A state championship last season. The Raiders finished in fourth place with 73.71 points, while Eaglecrest — keyed by the victory of its 4×200 meter relay team — came in fifth with 59.35.

Seventh-place Vista PEAK got its top performance from sophomore Nathan Hunholz, who fell a foot short of his season-best in the shot put, but won with a throw of 44 feet, 6 inches.

2022 AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP BOYS TRACK MEET

Team scores: 1. Grandview 188.35 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 168.85; 3. Rangeview 119.85; 4. Regis Jesuit 73.71; 5. Eaglecrest 59.35; 6. Smoky Hill 35.85; 7. Vista PEAK 30; 8. Overland 16; 9. Aurora Central 5; 10. Hinkley 3; 11. Gateway 1

4×800 meter relay — 1. Cherokee Trail, 8 minutes, 34.87 seconds;

110 meter hurdles — 1. Malique Singleton (Grandview), 14.74 seconds;

100 meter dash — 1 . Lawson Douglas (Regis Jesuit), 11.24 seconds;

4×200 meter relay — 1. Eaglecrest, 1 minute, 30.39 seconds;

1,600 meter run — 1. Reuben Holness (Cherokee Trail), 4 minutes, 28.39 seconds;

4×100 meter relay — 1. Grandview (Luke Trinrud, David Maldonado, Charlie Dick, Evan Johnson), 42.45 seconds;

400 meter dash — 1. Bryce McCutcheon (Rangeview), 50.61 seconds;

300 meter hurdles — 1. Malique Singleton (Grandview), 41.21 seconds;

800 meter run — 1. Evan Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 2 minutes, 0.47 seconds;

200 meter dash — 1. D’Andre Barnes (Regis Jesuit), 22.20 seconds;

3,200 meter run — 1. Brady Smith (Cherokee Trail), 10 minutes, 10.66 seconds;

4×400 meter relay — 1. Grandview (Tanner Lippold, Malique Singleton, Wyatt Walker, Conrad Casebolt), 3 minutes, 30.77 seconds;

Long jump — 1. Kahden Rullo (Grandview), 21 feet, 1 inch;

High jump — 1. Zane Cole (Grandview), 6 feet, 4 inches;

Pole vault — 1. Rylen Lippelt (Grandview), 12 feet;

Triple jump — 1. Leland Smith (Rangeview), 42 feet, 6 3/4 inches;

Discus — 1. Austin Appiah (Rangeview), 161 feet, 1 inch;

Shot put — 1. Nathan Hunholz (Vista PEAK), 44 feet, 6 inches