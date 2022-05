LAKEWOOD | A day later than previously scheduled due to weather intervention, the state track & field championship meet comes to its conclusion Sunday.

Here’s a time schedule of events — all finals — with the Aurora competitors in each of them:

AURORA ATHLETES ON FINAL DAY OF 5A/4A STATE TRACK MEET

Sunday at Jefferson County Stadium

Track events

9:30 a.m.: 4A Girls 100 meter hurdles — Kendall McCoy (Vista PEAK)

9:40 a.m.: 5A Girls 100 meter hurdles — Gabriella Cunningham (Grandview), Fabiola Belibi (Regis Jesuit), Courtney Wilborn (Hinkley)

10 a.m.: 5A Boys 110 meter hurdles — Mateo Munoz (Grandview), Malique Singleton (Grandview), Jared Ebedes (Regis Jesuit), Jaheim Alexander (Rangeview)

10:30 a.m.: 4A Girls 100 meter dash — Kendall McCoy (Vista PEAK)

10:50 a.m.: 5A Girls 100 meter dash — Symone Adams (Cherokee Trail), Gabriella Cunningham (Grandview)

10:53 a.m.: 5A Boys 100 meter dash — Luke Trinrud (Grandview), David Maldonado (Grandview)

11:50 a.m.: 5A Girls 400 meter dash — Haley Esser (Eaglecrest)

11:53 a.m.: 5A Boys 400 meter dash — Bryce McCutcheon (Rangeview), Conrad Casebolt (Grandview), Peyton Sommers (Cherokee Trail)

12:30 p.m.: Graduation

1:34 p.m.: 5A Girls 200 meter dash — Symone Adams (Cherokee Trail), Haley Esser (Eaglecrest), Courtney Wilborn (Hinkley)

1:38 p.m.: 5A Boys 200 meter dash — Evan Johnson (Grandview), Peyton Sommers (Cherokee Trail), David Maldonado (Grandview)

2 p.m.: 4A Girls 300 meter hurdles — Kendall McCoy (Vista PEAK)

2:10 p.m.: 5A Girls 300 meter hurdles — Sanaai Hancock (Cherokee Trail), Gabriella Cunningham (Grandiew), Fabiola Belibi (Regis Jesuit), Courtney Wilborn (Hinkley)

2:30 p.m.: 5A Boys 300 meter hurdles — Malique Singleton (Grandview)

2:45 p.m.: 5A Girls 1,600 meter run — Mckenna Mazeski (Cherokee Trail)

2:55 p.m.: 5A Boys 1,600 meter run — Reuben Holness (Cherokee Trail), Hunter Strand (Cherokee Trail), David Flaig (Regis Jesuit)

3:10 p.m.: 4A Boys 4×100 meter relay — Vista PEAK

3:35 p.m.: 5A Girls 4×100 meter relay — Rangeview, Grandview, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest

3:40 p.m.: 5A Boys 4×100 meter relay — Regis Jesuit, Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Eaglecrest

6:03 p.m.: 5A Girls 4×400 meter relay (heats against time) — Smoky Hill, Eaglecrest, Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Regis Jesuit

6:18 p.m.: 5A Boys 4×400 meter relay (heats against time) — Eaglecrest, Smoky Hill, Cherokee Trail, Regis Jesuit, Grandview

Field events

8:30 a.m.: 5A Boys Triple Jump — Wyatt Walker (Grandview), Leland Smith (Rangeview), Ose Okhihan (Rangeview), Micah Dobson (Rangeview), Nate Gaye (Cherokee Trail)

10:30 a.m.: 5A Boys Shot Put — Jarrius Ward (Overland), Braden Miller (Eaglecrest), Moosah Alsaffar (Grandview)

11 a.m.: 5A Girls Triple Jump — Ryen Galloway (Cherokee Trail), Sky Thompson (Cherokee Trail), Natalie Rue (Cherokee Trail), Kaeli Powe (Cherokee Trail)

11 a.m.: 4A Boys Discus — Nathan Hunholz (Vista PEAK)

1:30 p.m.: 4A Girls Discus — Alyssa Johnson (Vista PEAK)