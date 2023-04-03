AURORA | Following a day of quality competition, Aurora Public Schools Stadium was nearly empty Saturday afternoon when the Aurora City Championship track meet boys team title got decided.

Rangeview and Grandview — the two-time defending Class 5A state champion, which had a number of key contributors up in Fort Collins at the Altitude Running Invitational — had four event wins apiece and were in a tight chase at the top of the team standings in a field that included representation from all Aurora area schools save Regis Jesuit.

The finals of the boys long jump went long, as it ended several minutes after the 4×400 meter relay events had ended the events on the track, and senior Micah Dobson delivered for the Raiders. Dobson’s second victory of the day — he also took the triple jump — gave Rangeview a 125-124 victory over Grandview, last season’s city champion.

Dobson joined senior teammates Kevin Frazier — who had one of the early highlights of the meet as he won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 7 inches — Demetrious Brown (800 meters) and junior Jaheim Alexander (110 meter hurdles) with victories for the Raiders.

Grandview — which did not have a finalist in the long jump — dominated the distance events to come up just short of winning the team title. The Wolves had the champions of both the 1,600 meters (sophomore Evan Valencia) and 3,200 meters (sophomore Josh Tobin, who led a 1-2-3-5 finish for the Wolves in the event), as well as the 4×800 meter relay.

Senior Rylen Lippelt gave Grandview its other event championship when he won the city title in the pole vault for a second straight season. Lippelt bettered his winning height from last season of 12 feet as he cleared 12 feet, 3 inches.

2023 AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS TRACK MEET RESULTS (BOYS)

April 1 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium

Team scores: 1. Rangeview 125 points; 2. Grandview 124; 3. Overland 99; 4. Vista PEAK 96.5; 5. Cherokee Trail 82; 6. Smoky Hill 78.5; 7. Eaglecrest 34; 8. Gateway 24; 9. Lotus School For Excellence 16; 10. Hinkley 7; 11. Aurora Central 4