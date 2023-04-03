AURORA | Even not at full strength, the Cherokee Trail girls track team put on a show Saturday at Aurora Public Schools Stadium on its way to winning the Aurora City Championship meet.

Some of the Cougars — including defending state spring champion Symone Adams and others — were in Fort Collins at the Altitude Running Invitational, but those that competed in the annual city meet racked up 162 points for a more than 40-point victory over runner-up Rangeview.

Under sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s for much of the day, junior Sanaai Hancock and sophomore Kaeli Powe combined to win five events as Cherokee Trail captured the meet championship for the second straight season.

Runner-up Rangeview won two events and third-place Grandview — which also competed with a split squad — had five event victories as the highest scoring teams in a field that included representation for every Aurora school save Regis Jesuit, which competed in a high-powered meet at Niwot.

With Vista PEAK senior hurdle star Kendall McCoy — the fastest 100 meter hurdler in the state thus far, regardless of classification — at the meet, but competing in sprinting events instead, Hancock took home the titles of both the 100 meter hurdles (in a time of 15.14 seconds) as well as the 300 hurdles (in 47.52 seconds). She also defeated McCoy head-to-head in the 100 meter dash by just 0.01 of a second.

Pope established the best long jump in the state regardless of classification at the Rangeview Raider Invitational on March 17 (19 feet, 1/2 inch) at the same venue and she won the event with a top effort of 18-3/4, which put her in first place by more than two feet. She also eased to the triple jump title — leading a sweep of the top three spots for the Cougars with junior Damara Allen second and sophomore Ryen Galloway third — with a jump of 37-5 1/2.

For good measure, Powe finished second behind Hancock in the 100 hurdles.

The only other individual besides Hancock and Powe to win multiple events was Hinkley senior Leilah Swanson, who swept the throwing titles. Her winning throw in the discus traveled 111 feet, 11 inches, while Swanson launched the shot put 33-10.

2022-23 AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS TRACK MEET

April 1 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium

Team scores: 1. Cherokee Trail 162 points; 2. Rangeview 120.5; 3. Grandview 116.5; 4. Smoky Hill 104.5; 5. Vista PEAK Prep 92.5; 6. Overland 44; 7. Hinkley 31; 8. Aurora Central 23; 9. Eaglecrest 21; 10. Gateway 3

— Full top-eight individual results for the Aurora City Championship girls meet, here