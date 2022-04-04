AURORA | The Cherokee Trail girls track team cruised to victory in the Aurora City Championship meet Saturday at sun-splashed Aurora Public Schools Stadium by winning seven events and racking up 158.50 points.

In the return of a meet featuring all of the city’s programs — held for the first time since 2018 because of weather cancellations as well as the coronavirus pandemic — the Cougars got mutiple event titles from junior Symone Adams, took two relays and got a pair of crowns in the field events as well to finish nearly 30 pointers clear of runner-up Grandview.

Adams has been one of the top sprinters in the state in the early season and her winning time of 12.15 seconds in the 100 meter dash left her just 0.01 of a second off the top time in the state posted by Ralston Valley’s Casia Provencal just a few days earlier. Her time of 25.21 seconds in the 200 was just a shade behind the 25.13 she ran at the Broomfield Shootout that ranks second in the state as well.

Junior Mckenna Mazeski (800 meters), junior pole vaulter Sydnie Bernard and senior triple junior Natalie Rue also were victorious for the Cougars, who claimed the 4×100 (with a time that put them in the state’s top five) and 4×400 relays as well.

Grandview picked up its 130 points more with depth, as the Wolves got just two event victories — from junior Ava Robinson in the 400 meters and junior Dallis Robinson in the high jump — and entered just one of the five relay events. Grandview dominated in the 400 with Ava Robinson leading the way among four top-eight finishers, while Dallis Robinson was one of three Wolves in the top four in the high jump.

The third Aurora team to crack the 100 point mark was Regis Jesuit, which came away with five event victories, including a pair from senior Fabiola Belibi.

Last season’s Class 5A state champion in the long jump, Belibi cemented her spot atop Colorado regardless of classification with a jump of 19 feet, 1 inches. Belibi also is the state’s fastest in the 100 meter hurdles this season as she clocked a time of 14.63 seconds for the second time. The Raiders got distance victories from Jo Collins (1,600 meters) and Erika Danzer (3,200 meters), who also combine with Evan Harlan and Kylie Martin to take the 4×800 meter relay.

District rivals Rangeview and Vista PEAK finished in a tie for fourth with 82 points apiece, while the Bison enjoyed the advantage in terms of individual victories as they came away with three in senior Mikenzie Jones (shot put), junior Kendall McCoy (300 meter hurdles) and the 800 sprint medley relay team of Eianna Jackson, Amaya Rogers, Jaila Turner and Grace Dow.

Rangeview’s lone victory, meanwhile, came from senior Grace Solarin in the discus.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021-22 AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS TRACK MEET

Team scores: 1. Cherokee Trail 158.50 points; 2. Grandview 130; 3. Regis Jesuit 106; T4. Rangeview 82; T4. Vista PEAK 82; 6. Eaglecrest 63; 7. Hinkley 32; 8. Smoky Hill 27.5; 9. Aurora Central 7; T10. Gateway 4; T10. Overland 4