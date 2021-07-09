AURORA | A track & field coaching relay of sorts has taken place with two city coaches taking their batons to different spots around town.

On Friday, Eaglecrest High School announced the hiring of longtime Aurora guru Chris Carhart, while Marty Wittmer departed from Gateway to fill Carhart’s shoes at Rangeview in moves that came two weeks after the conclusion of the Class 5A state track & field championships.

Carhart established himself with an outstanding run at Hinkley that saw the Thunderbirds finish third in the boys standings at the 5A state meet in consecutive seasons, then moved on to Rangeview, where he also built an outstanding culture for a program that dominated the EMAC conference. The Raiders’ boys finished 14th at this season’s 5A state meet, capping the performance with a state championship for the 4×400 meter relay team of Ismael Dembele, James Holland, Daryn Ofori-Kuragu and Bryce McCutcheon.

Carhart moves on to an Eaglecrest program that outscored his Rangeview team by two points at the state meet and also had a state champion in sprinter Sterling Brassfield. Brassfield and the Raptors’ other point-scorer at the state meet, 400 meter runner Luke Ming, both graduated.

Wittmer was the coach of a state championship-winner at Gateway in Elijah Williams, who was the 200 meter winner at the 5A state meet in 2019 and has also had some outstanding distance talent in the past few seasons.

This past season, Wittmer’s Olys had just one qualifier for the state meet this season in Omar Macias, who made it in the 200 and 400 meters, but just missed out on advancing to the finals of both in the 4A portion of the meet.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports