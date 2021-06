LAKEWOOD | Girls individual and relay top placers from Aurora schools at the 2021 Class 5A and 4A state track & field championships from competition June 24-26, 2021, at Jefferson County Stadium:

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Cameron McConnell, jr. (2nd, 1,600 meter run/3rd, 800 meter run). Relays: Grace Pierce, Alexis Pagel, Cameron McConnell, Campbell Faust (2nd, 4×400 meter relay); Alexis Pagel, Mckenna Mazeski, Megan Hodges, Cameron McConnell (3rd, 4×800 meter relay)



EAGLECREST: Blythe Cayko, soph. (7th, shot put)

GRANDVIEW: Gabriella Cunningham, fr. (4th, 100 meter hurdles); Melody Nwagwu, sr. (state champion, triple jump/2nd, long jump/7th, 100 meter dash); Dallis Robinson, soph. (3rd, high jump); Molly Skurcenski, jr. (4th, 400 meter dash); Clara Tuti, sr. (7th, 300 meter hurdles/8th, 100 meter hurdles); Jade Weathersby, soph. (T4th, high jump). Relays: Saniya Craft, McKenzie Droughns, Amber Davis, Molly Skurcenski (state champion, 800 meter sprint medley relay); Saniya Craft, Gabriella Cunningham, Clara Tuti, Melody Nwagwu (2nd, 4×100 meter relay); Saniya Craft, Gabriella Cunningham, Amber Davis, Molly Skurcenski (state champion, 4×200 meter relay); Ava Robinson, Amber Davis, Clara Tuti, Molly Skurcenski (3rd, 4×400 meter relay)

OVERLAND: Zeaniah Wedgeworth, sr. (state champion, 100 meter hurdles/8th, 100 meter dash)

RANGEVIEW: Grace Solarin, jr. (9th, shot put)

REGIS JESUIT: Fabiola Belibi, jr. (state champion, long jump/2nd, 100 meter hurdles/2nd, 300 meter hurdles)

SMOKY HILL: Sophia Cupp, sr. (5th, 100 meter dash/6th, 400 meter dash/7th, 200 meter dash)

VISTA PEAK (4A): Kendall McCoy, soph. (4th, 100 meter hurdles/5th, 300 meter hurdles/T7, high jump). Relay: Jaila Turner, Averi Williams, Jadelynn Sullivan, Mariah Norris (9th, 4×100 meter relay)