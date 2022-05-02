AURORA | The top five Aurora boys performers in each event and where they rank in Class 5A or 4A track & field per Milesplit.com through events of May 2, 2022:

AURORA BOYS TRACK & FIELD LEADERS (AS OF MAY 2, 2022)

100 meter dash: David Maldonado (Grandview), 10.56 seconds (No. 1 5A); Evan Johnson (Grandview), 10.63 (No. 2 5A); D’Andre Barnes (Regis Jesuit), 10.69 (No. 4 5A); Luke Trinrud (Grandview), 10.74 (No. 5 5A); Michael Hemingway (Cherokee Trail), 10.85 (No. 8 5A)

200 meter dash: Evan Johnson (Grandview), 21.84 (Tie No. 5 5A); Peyton Sommers (Cherokee Trail), 21.95 seconds (No. 7 5A); David Maldonado (Grandview), 21.99 (No. 8 5A); D’Andre Barnes (Regis Jesuit), 22.20 (Tie No. 12 5A); Conrad Casebolt (Grandview), 22.20 (Tie No. 12 5A)

400 meter dash: Bryce McCutcheon (Rangeview), 49.77 seconds (No. 9 5A); Conrad Casebolt (Grandview), 50.04 (No. 12 5A); Kahari Wilbon (Cherokee Trail), 50.21 (No. 14 5A); Peyton Sommers (Cherokee Trail), 50.88 (Tie No. 19 5A); Tanner Lippold (Grandview), 51.32

110 meter hurdles: Malique Singleton (Grandview), 14.52 seconds (No. 3 5A); Jared Ebedes (Regis Jesuit), 15.01 (No. 6 5A); Gibby Leafgreen (Grandview), 15.07 (No. 8 5A); Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 15.22 (No. 9 5A); Jaheim Alexander (Rangeview), 15.72 (No. 12 5A)

300 meter hurdles: Malique Singleton (Grandview), 39.19 seconds (No. 2 5A); Elijah Hatcher (Smoky Hill), 42.01 (No. 20 5A); Yared Mulugeta (Rangeview), 42.22 (No. 25 5A); Matthew Sterling (Eaglecrest), 42.77 (No. 32 5A); Donovan Sanders (Cherokee Trail), 43.14 (No. 37 5A)

800 meter run: Reuben Holness (Cherokee Trail), 1 minute, 55.99 seconds (No. 5 5A); Evan Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 2:00.47 (No. 17 5A); Hunter Strand (Cherokee Trail), 2:00.53 (No. 18 5A); Beck Gutjahr (Cherokee Trail), 2:00.68 (No. 21 5A); Carson Schohera (Cherokee Trail), 2:00.98 (No. 23 5A)

1,600 meter run: Reuben Holness (Cherokee Trail), 4 minutes, 18.52 seconds (No. 5 5A); Hunter Strand (Cherokee Trail), 4:19.83 (No. 7 5A); Brady Smith (Cherokee Trail), 4:26.44 (No. 12 5A); David Flaig (Regis Jesuit), 4:30.98 (No. 22 5A); Evan Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 4:34.23 (No. 27 5A)

3,200 meter run: Hunter Strand (Cherokee Trail), 9 minutes, 28.39 seconds (No. 4 5A); Brady Smith (Cherokee Trail), 9:39.03 (No. 11 5A); Andrew Fox (Grandview), 9:47.38 (No. 18 5A); Evan Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 9:51.33 (No. 20 5A); David Flaig (Regis Jesuit), 9:55.05 (No. 23 5A)

Discus: Austin Appiah (Rangeview), 164 feet, 6 inches (No. 3 5A); Jacob Kilmer (Rangeview), 149-11 (No. 6 5A); Nathan Hunholz (Vista PEAK), 137-0 (No. 18 4A); Jarrius Ward (Overland), 141-9 (No. 15 5A); Gabe Johnson (Cherokee Trail), 136-9 1/2 (No. 20 5A)

Shot put: Moosah Alsaffar (Grandview), 51 feet, 2 inches (No. 6 5A); Nathan Hunholz (Vista PEAK), 47-3 (No. 12 4A); Braden Miller (Eaglecrest), 44-5 (No. 16 5A); Austin Appiah (Rangeview), 44-0 (No. 19 5A); Ethan Arlt (Grandview), 42-2 (No. 25 5A)

High jump: Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 6 feet, 4 inches (Tie No. 2 5A); Zane Cole (Grandview), 6-4 (Tie No. 2 5A); Luke Ford (Regis Jesuit), 6-2 (Tie No. 5 5A); Michael Hemingway (Cherokee Trail), 6-2 (Tie No. 4 5A); Leland Smith (Rangeview), 6-0 (Tie No. 12 5A)

Long jump: Nate Gaye (Cherokee Trail), 23 feet, 1 1/2 inches (No. 3 5A); Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 22-10 (No. 4 5A); Niiamon Levias Kotey (Overland), 22 3 1/2 (No. 7 5A); Komari Owens (Overland), 21 5 1/2 (No. 16 5A); Kahden Rullo (Grandview), 21-1 (No. 23)

Triple jump: Nate Gaye (Cherokee Trail), 45 feet, 8 1/2 inches (No. 1 5A); Micah Dobson (Rangeview), 43-8 (Tie No. 8 5A); Leland Smith (Rangeview), 43-5 3/4 (No. 11 5A); Adekunle Adebayo (Rangeview), 42-3 1/2 (No. 17 5A); Ose Okhihan (Rangeview) 41-9 1/2 (No. 20 5A)

Pole vault: Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 15 feet, 1 inch (No. 2 5A); Rylen Lippelt (Grandview), 13-1 (No. 5 5A); Brandon Flores (Eaglecrest), 12-1 (No. 12 5A); Sullivan Martin (Regis Jesuit), 12-0 (Tie No. 14 5A); Zach Krebs (Grandview), 11-1 (No. 21 5A)

4×100 meter relay: Grandview, 41.26 seconds (No. 1 5A); Cherokee Trail, 42.46 (No. 5 5A); Regis Jesuit, 43.02 (No. 7 5A); Rangeview, 43.21 (No. 10 5A); Eaglecrest, 43.49 (No. 14 5A)

4×200 meter relay: Grandview, 1 minute, 28.13 seconds (No. 1 5A); Cherokee Trail, 1:28.28 (No. 2 5A); Eaglecrest, 1:29.96 (No. 9 5A); Rangeview, 1:30.80 (Tie No. 17 5A); Regis Jesuit, 1:31.34 (No. 21 5A)

4×400 meter relay: Cherokee Trail, 3 minutes, 19.62 seconds (No. 1 5A); Grandview, 3:25.60 (No. 5 5A); Rangeview, 3:28.80 (No. 12 5A); Smoky Hill, 3:29.32 (No. 14 5A) Eaglecrest, 3:30.41 (No. 18 5A)

4×800 meter relay: Cherokee Trail, 8 minutes, 7.16 seconds (No. 2 5A); Grandview, 8:24.35 (No. 11 5A); Eaglecrest, 8:44.18 (No. 26 5A); Rangeview, 8:46.25 (No. 27 5A); Regis Jesuit, 8.47.29 (No. 30 5A)