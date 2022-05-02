Luke Trinrud, second from left, Evan Johnson, center, and David Maldonado of Grandview all hold top-five spots in Class 5A in the boys 100 meter dash, while Johnson and Maldonado also rank in the top eight in the 200 meters through events of May 2, 2022. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The top five Aurora boys performers in each event and where they rank in Class 5A or 4A track & field per Milesplit.com through events of May 2, 2022:

AURORA BOYS TRACK & FIELD LEADERS (AS OF MAY 2, 2022)

100 meter dash: David Maldonado (Grandview), 10.56 seconds (No. 1 5A); Evan Johnson (Grandview), 10.63 (No. 2 5A); D’Andre Barnes (Regis Jesuit), 10.69 (No. 4 5A); Luke Trinrud (Grandview), 10.74 (No. 5 5A); Michael Hemingway (Cherokee Trail), 10.85 (No. 8 5A)

200 meter dash: Evan Johnson (Grandview), 21.84 (Tie No. 5 5A); Peyton Sommers (Cherokee Trail), 21.95 seconds (No. 7 5A); David Maldonado (Grandview), 21.99 (No. 8 5A); D’Andre Barnes (Regis Jesuit), 22.20 (Tie No. 12 5A); Conrad Casebolt (Grandview), 22.20 (Tie No. 12 5A)

400 meter dash: Bryce McCutcheon (Rangeview), 49.77 seconds (No. 9 5A); Conrad Casebolt (Grandview), 50.04 (No. 12 5A); Kahari Wilbon (Cherokee Trail), 50.21 (No. 14 5A); Peyton Sommers (Cherokee Trail), 50.88 (Tie No. 19 5A); Tanner Lippold (Grandview), 51.32

110 meter hurdles: Malique Singleton (Grandview), 14.52 seconds (No. 3 5A); Jared Ebedes (Regis Jesuit), 15.01 (No. 6 5A); Gibby Leafgreen (Grandview), 15.07 (No. 8 5A); Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 15.22 (No. 9 5A);  Jaheim Alexander (Rangeview), 15.72 (No. 12 5A)

300 meter hurdles: Malique Singleton (Grandview), 39.19 seconds (No. 2 5A); Elijah Hatcher (Smoky Hill), 42.01 (No. 20 5A); Yared Mulugeta (Rangeview), 42.22 (No. 25 5A); Matthew Sterling (Eaglecrest), 42.77 (No. 32 5A); Donovan Sanders (Cherokee Trail), 43.14 (No. 37 5A)

800 meter run: Reuben Holness (Cherokee Trail), 1 minute, 55.99 seconds (No. 5 5A); Evan Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 2:00.47 (No. 17 5A); Hunter Strand (Cherokee Trail), 2:00.53 (No. 18 5A); Beck Gutjahr (Cherokee Trail), 2:00.68 (No. 21 5A); Carson Schohera (Cherokee Trail), 2:00.98 (No. 23 5A)

1,600 meter run: Reuben Holness (Cherokee Trail), 4 minutes, 18.52 seconds (No. 5 5A); Hunter Strand (Cherokee Trail), 4:19.83 (No. 7 5A); Brady Smith (Cherokee Trail), 4:26.44 (No. 12 5A); David Flaig (Regis Jesuit), 4:30.98 (No. 22 5A); Evan Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 4:34.23 (No. 27 5A)

3,200 meter run: Hunter Strand (Cherokee Trail), 9 minutes, 28.39 seconds (No. 4 5A); Brady Smith (Cherokee Trail), 9:39.03 (No. 11 5A); Andrew Fox (Grandview), 9:47.38 (No. 18 5A); Evan Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 9:51.33 (No. 20 5A); David Flaig (Regis Jesuit), 9:55.05 (No. 23 5A)

Discus: Austin Appiah (Rangeview), 164 feet, 6 inches (No. 3 5A); Jacob Kilmer (Rangeview), 149-11 (No. 6 5A); Nathan Hunholz (Vista PEAK), 137-0 (No. 18 4A); Jarrius Ward (Overland), 141-9 (No. 15 5A); Gabe Johnson (Cherokee Trail), 136-9 1/2 (No. 20 5A)

Shot put: Moosah Alsaffar (Grandview), 51 feet, 2 inches (No. 6 5A); Nathan Hunholz (Vista PEAK), 47-3 (No. 12 4A); Braden Miller (Eaglecrest), 44-5 (No. 16 5A); Austin Appiah (Rangeview), 44-0 (No. 19 5A); Ethan Arlt (Grandview), 42-2 (No. 25 5A)

High jump: Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 6 feet, 4 inches (Tie No. 2 5A); Zane Cole (Grandview), 6-4 (Tie No. 2 5A); Luke Ford (Regis Jesuit), 6-2 (Tie No. 5 5A); Michael Hemingway (Cherokee Trail), 6-2 (Tie No. 4 5A); Leland Smith (Rangeview), 6-0 (Tie No. 12 5A)

Long jump: Nate Gaye (Cherokee Trail), 23 feet, 1 1/2 inches (No. 3 5A); Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 22-10 (No. 4 5A); Niiamon Levias Kotey (Overland), 22 3 1/2 (No. 7 5A); Komari Owens (Overland), 21 5 1/2 (No. 16 5A); Kahden Rullo (Grandview), 21-1 (No. 23)

Triple jump: Nate Gaye (Cherokee Trail), 45 feet, 8 1/2 inches (No. 1 5A); Micah Dobson (Rangeview), 43-8 (Tie No. 8 5A); Leland Smith (Rangeview), 43-5 3/4 (No. 11 5A); Adekunle Adebayo (Rangeview), 42-3 1/2 (No. 17 5A); Ose Okhihan (Rangeview) 41-9 1/2 (No. 20 5A)

Pole vault: Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 15 feet, 1 inch (No. 2 5A); Rylen Lippelt (Grandview), 13-1 (No. 5 5A); Brandon Flores (Eaglecrest), 12-1 (No. 12 5A); Sullivan Martin (Regis Jesuit), 12-0 (Tie No. 14 5A); Zach Krebs (Grandview), 11-1 (No. 21 5A)

4×100 meter relay: Grandview, 41.26 seconds (No. 1 5A); Cherokee Trail, 42.46 (No. 5 5A); Regis Jesuit, 43.02 (No. 7 5A); Rangeview, 43.21 (No. 10 5A); Eaglecrest, 43.49 (No. 14 5A)

4×200 meter relay: Grandview, 1 minute, 28.13 seconds (No. 1 5A); Cherokee Trail, 1:28.28 (No. 2 5A); Eaglecrest, 1:29.96 (No. 9 5A); Rangeview, 1:30.80 (Tie No. 17 5A); Regis Jesuit, 1:31.34 (No. 21 5A)

4×400 meter relay: Cherokee Trail, 3 minutes, 19.62 seconds (No. 1 5A); Grandview, 3:25.60 (No. 5 5A); Rangeview, 3:28.80 (No. 12 5A); Smoky Hill, 3:29.32 (No. 14 5A) Eaglecrest, 3:30.41 (No. 18 5A)

4×800 meter relay: Cherokee Trail, 8 minutes, 7.16 seconds (No. 2 5A); Grandview, 8:24.35 (No. 11 5A); Eaglecrest, 8:44.18 (No. 26 5A); Rangeview, 8:46.25 (No. 27 5A); Regis Jesuit, 8.47.29 (No. 30 5A)

