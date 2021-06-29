LAKEWOOD | Boys individual and relay top placers from Aurora schools at the 2021 Class 5A, 4A & 2A state track & field championships from competition June 24-26, 2021, at Jefferson County Stadium:

2021 CLASS 5A/4A/2A AURORA BOYS STATE TRACK MEET PLACERS

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Nate Gaye Jr., jr. (3rd, long jump/6th, triple jump); Michael Hemingway, jr. (3rd, high jump); Caden Smith, sr. (3rd, 800 meter run). Relays: Jack Pierce, Corey Ratliffe Johnson, Ciaran Hyslop, Ben Reichert (7th, 4×200 meter relay); Gavyn Welsh, Reuben Holness, Beck Gutjahr, Caden Smith (2nd, 4×800 meter relay)

EAGLECREST: Sterling Brassfield, sr. (state champion, 100 meter dash/2nd, 200 meter dash); Luke Ming, sr. (4th, 800 meter run)

GRANDVIEW: Moosah Alsaffar, jr. (2nd, shot put); Aaron Briar, jr. (T8th, high jump); Zane Cole, soph. (6th, high jump); Peter Fox, sr. (6th, 1,600 meter run/8th, 3,200 meter run); Evan Johnson, jr. (9th, 200 meter dash); David Maldonado, soph. (6th, 200 meter dash/8th, 100 meter dash); Mateo Munoz, jr. (T4th, high jump/9th, long jump); Malique Singleton, jr. (2nd, 110 meter hurdles/4th, 300 meter hurdles); Sonny Thompkins, sr. (6th, 300 meter hurdles/T7th, 110 meter hurdles/8th, triple jump)

Relays: Conrad Casebolt, David Maldonado, Charlie Dick, Evan Johnson (state champion, 4×100 meter relay); Charlie Dick, Malique Singleton, Evan Johnson, David Maldonado (state champion, 4×200 meter relay); Sonny Thompkins, Malique Singleton, Tanner Lippold, Conrad Casebolt (7th, 4×400 meter relay)

LOTUS (2A): Nabil Hassan, jr. (7th, 3,200 meter run)

OVERLAND: Ismael Cisse, soph. (4th, long jump)

RANGEVIEW: Ismael Dembele, sr. (3rd, triple jump); Zakary Nfaoui, sr. (5th, 110 meter hurdles). Relay: Ismael Dembele, James Holland, Daryn Ofori-Kuragu, Bryce McCutcheon (state champion, 4×400 meter relay)

REGIS JESUIT: D’Andre Barnes, soph. (state champion, 200 meter dash/3rd, 100 meter dash); Nunie Tuitele, jr. (2nd, discus/4th, shot put). Relay: Josiah Harris, Dylan McCullough, Alonzo Paul, D’Andre Barnes, (4th, 4×200 meter relay)

SMOKY HILL: Relay: Nyasha Mpondi, Elijah Hatcher, Andrew Naylor, Terrence Marfo (8th, 4×400 meter relay)

VISTA PEAK (4A): Jordan Mayfield, jr. (9th, 400 meter dash). Relay: Cortlen Johnson Jr., Ja’Derris Carr, Kyvae Stuart, Jordan Mayfield (4th, 4×200 meter relay)

