AURORA | The weather has cleared enough for the state track & field championships to resume Saturday afternoon and be completed on Sunday, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced.

Friday’s slate was canceled due to cold, rain and snow, but the forecast calls for clearing Saturday afternoon with events now set to resume at Jefferson County Stadium at 2:10 p.m. with a slate that includes a mix of prelims and finals as well as finals in a handful of field events as well.

The final events on the track in 5A for the day could be big for Aurora squads, as Eaglecrest had the top prelim time in the 5A girls 4×200 meter relay (which begins at 7:50 p.m.), while Grandview comes in with the top spot in the 5A boys 4×200 meter relay at 7:55 p.m.

It will be a significant day in field events as well, as eight Aurora athletes are scheduled to compete in the 5A girls high jump at 4:30 p.m. and five are in the 5A boys competition at 7:30 p.m., while the 5A girls shot put at 4:30 p.m. has five Aurora qualifiers in it as well.

Here’s a list of events with time schedule for Saturday’s track and field events with scheduled times and Aurora participants:

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Track events

3:08 p.m.: 4A Boys 4×100 meter relay (prelim) — Vista PEAK

3:35 p.m.: A Girls 4×100 meter relay (prelim) — Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit

3:43 p.m.: 5A Boys 4×100 meter relay (prelim) — Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Rangeview, Regis jesuit

4:50 p.m.: 4A Girls 300 meter hurdles (prelim) — Kendall McCoy (Vista PEAK)

5 p.m.: 5A Girls 300 meter hurdles (prelim) — Rachel Carlsen (Eaglecrest), Courtney Wilborn (Hinkley), Gabriella Cunningham (Grandview), Sanaai Hancock (Cherokee Trail), Fabiola Belibi (Regis Jesuit)

5:25 p.m.: 5A Boys 300 meter hurdles (prelim) — Jaheim Alexander (Rangeview), Jared Ebedes (Regis Jesuit), Malique Singleton (Grandview)

6:05 p.m.: 5A Girls 800 sprint medley relay (final) — Cherokee Trail

6:35 p.m.: 5A Boys 800 meter run (final) — Reuben Holness (Cherokee Trail), Evan Armstrong (Cherokee Trail)

7:50 p.m.: 5A Girls 4×200 meter relay (final) — Grandview, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest

7:55 p.m.: 5A Boys 4×200 meter relay (final) — Grandview, Cherokee Trail

Field events

4:30 p.m.: 5A Girls High Jump (prelims/finals) — Ayana Simpson (Rangeview), Haley Glunz (Grandview), Desiree Young (Smoky Hill), Sophie Dicosola (Regis Jesuit), Katelyn Klatt (Smoky Hill), Andrea Davis (Grandview), Ryen Galloway (Cherokee Trail), Dallis Robinson (Grandview)

4:30 p.m.: 5A Girls Shot Put (prelims/finals) — Leilah Swanson (Hinkley), Di’Vynne Smith (Eaglecrest), Grace Solarin (Rangeview), Blythe Cayko (Eaglecrest), Natalia Leu-Pierre (Cherokee Trail)

7:30 p.m.: 5A Boys High Jump (prelims/finals) — Leland Smith (Rangeview), Luke Ford (Regis Jesuit), Michael Hemingway (Cherokee Trail), Zane Cole (Grandview), Mateo Munoz (Grandview)

8 p.m.: 4A Girls Long Jump (prelims/finals) — Maddiana Finley-James (Aurora Central)

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.