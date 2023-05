LAKEWOOD | Top-nine individual and relay placers for each Aurora program in the Class 5A girls state track & field championship meet on May 18-20, 2023, at Jefferson County Stadium:

AURORA’S 2023 CLASS 5A STATE TRACK & FIELD PLACERS (GIRLS)

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Ryen Galloway, soph. (T7th, high jump); Raziah Hyslop, soph. (9th, discus); Sanaai Hancock, jr. (3rd, 100 meter hurdles); Kaeli Powe, soph. (2nd, triple jump/4th, long jump/6th, 100 meter hurdles). Relays: Triniti Statewright, Lillian Krob, Sanaai Hancock, Alexandria Carelock (7th, 800 sprint medley relay)

EAGLECREST: Rachel Carlsen, jr. (8th, 300 meter hurdles); Blythe Cayko, sr. (4th, shot put/6th, discus); Bianca Gleim, sr. (9th, 200 meter dash); Janna Preskorn, sr. (6th, shot put); Maya Walters, sr. (9th, triple jump); Jaylynn Wilson, soph. (6th, 200 meter dash). Relays: Kiara Garcia, Maya Walters, Bianca Gleim, Jaylynn Wilson (state champion, 4×200 meter relay); Kiara Garcia, Maya Walters, Bianca Gleim, Jaylynn Wilson (2nd, 4×100 meter relay); Kiara Garcia, Maya Walters, Bianca Gleim, Jaylynn Wilson (3rd, 800 meter sprint medley relay)

GRANDVIEW: Gabriella Cunningham, jr. (state champion, 100 meter hurdles/state champion, 300 meter hurdles/4th place, 100 meter dash); McKenzie Droughns, sr. (9th, 100 meter dash); Sasha Kennedy, fr. (6th, 300 meter hurdles/6th, high jump); Dallis Robinson, sr. (5th, high jump); Anna Wehrenberg, jr. (4th, 400 meter dash). Relays: Leiava Holliman, Makiya Singleton, McKenzie Droughns, Gabriella Cunningham (state champion, 4×100 meter relay); Leiava Holliman, Makiya Singleton, Anna Wehrenberg, Ava Robinson (2nd, 800 meter sprint medley relay); Leiava Holliman, Anna Wehrenberg, McKenzie Droughns, Ava Robinson (2nd, 4×200 meter relay); Anna Wehrenberg, Julia Pace, Kennedie Bird Bear, Ava Robinson (5th, 4×400 meter relay)

HINKLEY: Leilah Swanson, sr. (3rd, discus/8th, shot put)

RANGEVIEW: Zane Bullock, sr. (5th, 200 meter dash). Relays: Gabrielle Emmanuel, Janyissa Bannister, Elisha Davis, Zane Bullock (4th, 4×100 meter relay); Avani Houston, Janyissa Bannister, Elisha Davis, Zane Bullock (4th, 4×200 meter relay)

SMOKY HILL: Desiré Young, sr. (T7th, high jump)

VISTA PEAK: Tajah Eugene, fr. (T7th, high jump); Kendall McCoy, sr. (2nd, 100 meter hurdles/2nd place, 300 meter hurdles); Averi Williams, sr. (4th, 200 meter dash)