LAKEWOOD | Team scores plus finals and prelims results from the opening day of the Class 5A girls state track meets on May 18, 2023, at Jefferson County Stadium. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2023 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET RESULTS (MAY 18)

Team scores (through four events): 1. Fossil Ridge 19 points; 2. Ralston Valley 18; T3. Cherry Creek 13; T3. Valor Christian 13; 5. EAGLECREST 11; T6. Pine Creek 10; T6. Mountain Vista 10; 8. CHEROKEE TRAIL 9.2; 9. GRANDVIEW 9; 10. Columbine 8.2; 11. Air Academy 8; T12. Rock Canyon 7.5; T12. Rampart, 7.5; T14. Fort Collins 7; T14. Liberty 7; 15. Liberty 7; 16. Fairview 6; 17. Fountain-Fort Carson 5; 18. Arapahoe 4; 19. Dakota Ridge 3; T20. HINKLEY 2; T20. Castle View 2; T22. SMOKY HILL 1.2; T22. VISTA PEAK 1.2; T22. Heritage 1.2; 25. Boulder 1

4×800 meter relay: 1. Mountain Vista, 9 minutes, 5.05 seconds; 2. Air Academy, 9:08.58; 3. Cherry Creek, 9:08.65; 4. Fossil Ridge, 9:12.49; 5. Fort Collins, 9:22.64; 6. Arapahoe, 9:25.07; 7. Dakota Ridge, 9:27.40; 8. Castle View, 9:33.10; 9. Boulder, 9:36.91

High jump: 1. Farrah Elke (Valor Christian), 5 feet, 5 inches; T2. Petra McGowan (Rock Canyon) 5-3; T2. Ciara Piffarerio (Rampart), 5-3; 4. Olivia Kosanovich (Fairview), 5-3; 5. DALLIS ROBINSON (GRANDVIEW), 5-3; 6. SASHA KENNEDY (GRANDVIEW) 5-3; T7. TAJAH EUGENE (VISTA PEAK), 5-1; T7. RYEN GALLOWAY (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 5-1; T7. DESIRE YOUNG (SMOKY HILL), 5-1; T7. Kailani Forbes (Columbine), 5-1; T7. Isabel Harvey (Heritage), 5-1