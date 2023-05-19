Senior Reuben Holness, center, runs the opening leg for Cherokee Trail during the boys 4×800 meter relay at the Class 5A state track & field meet on May 18, 2023, at Jefferson County Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

LAKEWOOD | Team scores plus finals and prelims results from the opening day of the Class 5A boys state track meets on May 18, 2023, at Jefferson County Stadium. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TRACK MEET RESULTS (MAY 18)

Team scores (through four events): 1. Horizon 17 points; 2. RANGEVIEW 16; 3. Castle View 11; T4. Chatfield 10; T4. Mountain Vista 10; T4. Air Academy 10; T7. CHEROKEE TRAIL 8; T7. OVERLAND 8; T7. Fruita Monument 8; T10. Fort Collins 7; T10. Fossil Ridge 7; T10. Rock Canyon 7; T13. Centaurus 6; T13. Rampart 6; T13. Erie 6; T16. EAGLECREST 5.5; T16. Rocky Mountain 5.5; T18. Valor Christian 5; T18. Ralston Valley 5; T20. Boulder 4; T20. ThunderRidge 4; T20. Legend 4; 23. Arapahoe 3.5; T24. Pine Creek 3; T24. Denver East 3; 26. REGIS JESUIT 2; T27. Fairview 1; T27. Arvada West 1; 29. Legacy 0.5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments