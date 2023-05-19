LAKEWOOD | Team scores plus finals and prelims results from the opening day of the Class 5A boys state track meets on May 18, 2023, at Jefferson County Stadium. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TRACK MEET RESULTS (MAY 18)

Team scores (through four events): 1. Horizon 17 points; 2. RANGEVIEW 16; 3. Castle View 11; T4. Chatfield 10; T4. Mountain Vista 10; T4. Air Academy 10; T7. CHEROKEE TRAIL 8; T7. OVERLAND 8; T7. Fruita Monument 8; T10. Fort Collins 7; T10. Fossil Ridge 7; T10. Rock Canyon 7; T13. Centaurus 6; T13. Rampart 6; T13. Erie 6; T16. EAGLECREST 5.5; T16. Rocky Mountain 5.5; T18. Valor Christian 5; T18. Ralston Valley 5; T20. Boulder 4; T20. ThunderRidge 4; T20. Legend 4; 23. Arapahoe 3.5; T24. Pine Creek 3; T24. Denver East 3; 26. REGIS JESUIT 2; T27. Fairview 1; T27. Arvada West 1; 29. Legacy 0.5