AURORA | Team scores and scoring results for each event of the girls portion of the 2022 Aurora City Championship track & field meet held on April 2, 2022, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium:

2022 AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP TRACK MEET (GIRLS RESULTS)

Team scores: 1. Cherokee Trail 158.50 points; 2. Grandview 130; 3. Regis Jesuit 106; T4. Rangeview 82; T4. Vista PEAK 82; 6. Eaglecrest 63; 7. Hinkley 32; 8. Smoky Hill 27.5; 9. Aurora Central 7; T10. Gateway 4; T10. Overland 4

800 sprint medley relay — 1. Vista PEAK (Eianna Jackson, Amaya Rogers, Jaila Turner, Grace Dow), 1 minute, 57.18 seconds; 2. Cherokee Trail, 2:02.21; Aurora Central DQ (zone violation)

4×800 meter relay — 1. Regis Jesuit (Jo Collins, Erika Danzer, Evan Harlan, Kylie Martin), 10 minutes, 19.72 seconds

100 meter hurdles — 1. Fabiola Belibi (Regis Jesuit), 14.63 seconds; 2. Kendall McCoy (Vista PEAK), 14.76; 3. Courtney Wilborn (Hinkley), 15.00; 4. Gabriella Cunningham (Grandview), 15.46; 5. Kaeli Powe (Cherokee Trail), 15.77; 6. Madison Larsen (Eaglecrest), 17.18; 7. Izabelle Salum (Regis Jesuit), 17:40; 8. Rachel Carlsen (Eaglecrest), 17:47

100 meter dash — 1. Symone Adams (Cherokee Trail), 12.15 seconds; 2. Courtney Wilborn (Hinkley), 12.39; 3. Jaylynn Wilson (Eaglecrest), 12.74; 4. Kiana Sparrow (Cherokee Trail), 12.98; 5. Molly Skurcenski (Grandview), 13.00; 6. Zane Bullock (Rangeview), 13.09; 7. Torie Turner (Cherokee Trail), 13.12; 8. Averi Williams (Vista PEAK), 13.16

4×200 meter relay — 1. Vista PEAK (Averi Williams, Jaila Turner, Kendall McCoy, Mariah Norris), 1 minute, 47.53 seconds; 2. Cherokee Trail, 1:53.18; 3. Rangeview, 1:54.23; 4. Aurora Central, 2:00.10; 5. Regis Jesuit, 2:01.25; 6. Eaglecrest, 2:01.75

1,600 meter run — 1. Jo Collins (Regis Jesuit), 5 minutes, 30.57 seconds; 2. Megan Ericksen (Grandview), 5:35.72; 3. Anna Chilton (Cherokee Trail), 5:40.38; 4. Madison Lippold (Cherokee Trail), 5:41.24; 5. Julia Pace (Grandview), 5:41.80; 6. Melanie Ternlund (Rangeview), 5:46.29; 7. Ashlyn Pallotta (Regis Jesuit), 5:46.57; 8. Simone Beauchamp (Eaglecrest), 5:47.86

4×100 meter relay — 1. Cherokee Trail, 49.88 seconds; 2. Eaglecrest, 52.03; 3. Grandview, 52.31; 4. Smoky Hill, 52.64; 5. Rangeview, 52.76; 6. Vista PEAK, 54.43; 7. Aurora Central, 55.00; 8. Overland 55.33; Regis Jesuit DQ (out of zone)

400 meter dash — 1. Ava Robinson (Grandview), 58.81 seconds; 2. Ka’Moyyah Allen (Cherokee Trail), 58.94; 3. Avani Houston (Rangeview), 1:01.13; 4. Anna Wehrenberg (Grandview), 1:03.05; 5. Harper Bradley (Regis Jesuit), 1:03.47; 6. Emma Thomure (Grandview), 1:04.19; 7. Kennedie Bird Bear (Grandview), 1:04.67; 8. Ukari Verner (Regis Jesuit), 1:05.14

300 meter hurdles — 1. Kendall McCoy (Vista PEAK), 48.11 seconds; 2. Courtney Wilborn (Hinkley), 48.33; 3. Gabriella Cunningham (Grandview), 48.38; 4. Alexandria Carelock (Cherokee Trail), 49.51; 5. Rachel Carlsen (Eaglecrest), 49.62; 6. Eleanor Murphy (Regis Jesuit), 51.84; 7. Haley Hill (Grandview), 53.16; 8. Nadia Mikesell (Eaglecrest), 55.60

800 meter run — 1. Mckenna Mazeski (Cherokee Trail), 2 minutes, 26.79 seconds; 2. Grace Dow (Vista PEAK), 2:27.84; 3. Melanie Ternlund (Rangeview), 2:32.80; 4. Madison Lippold (Cherokee Trail), 2:33.71; 5. Ellie Shaw (Eaglecrest), 2:36.55; 6. Megan Ericksen (Grandview), 2:37.77; 7. Kylie Martin (Regis Jesuit) 2:40.50; 8. Taylor Hodges (Cherokee Trail), 2:41.11

200 meter dash — 1. Symone Adams (Cherokee Trail), 25.21 seconds; 2. Zane Bullock (Rangeview), 26.88; 3. Catherine Stava (Regis Jesuit), 26.96; 4. Mariah Norris (Vista PEAK), 27.18; 5. Jazlyn Lindsey (Smoky Hill), 27.49; 6. Averi Williams (Vista PEAK), 27.56; 7. Andrea Davis (Grandview), 27.57; 8. Jaila Turner (Vista PEAK), 27.89

3,200 meter run — 1. Erika Danzer (Regis Jesuit), 12 minutes, 34.03 seconds; 2. Emerson Rohrig (Grandview), 13:42.87; 3. Brianna Mullen (Eaglecrest), 13:50.74; 4. Chloe Wetzel (Rangeview), 14:19.63; 5. Milar Little (Eaglecrest), 14:40.58; 6. Kylie Shady (Overland), 15:19.38

4×400 meter relay — 1. Cherokee Trail, 4 minutes, 15.76 seconds; 2. Regis Jesuit, 4:17.86; 3. Eaglecrest, 4:28.05; 4. Smoky Hill, 4:45.64; 5. Gateway, 4:59.68

Long jump — 1. Fabiola Belibi (Regis Jesuit), 19 feet, 1 inch; 2. Kaeli Powe (Cherokee Trail), 17-7 1/2; 3. Mattea Dolan (Grandview), 16-3; 4. Emerson Deferme (Grandview), 16-1 1/4; 5. Zane Bullock (Rangeview), 15-10 1/4; 6. Alexandria Carelock (Cherokee Trail), 15-7; 7. Avani Houston (Rangeview), 15-6 1/2; 8. Katelyn Klatt (Smoky Hill), 15-2

High jump — 1. Dallis Robinson (Grandview), 5 feet, 2 inches; 2. Haley Gluz (Grandview), 5-0; 3. Sophie Dicosola (Regis Jesuit), 5-0; 4. Andrea Davis (Grandview), 4-10; 5. Abigail Scohera (Cherokee Trail), 4-8; T6. Damara Allen (Cherokee Trail), 4-6; T6. Katelyn Klatt (Smoky Hill), 4-6; 8. Madison Kilmer (Rangeview), 4-6

Pole vault — 1. Sydnie Bernard (Cherokee Trail), 9 feet, 6 inches; 2. Madeleine Hemstreet (Grandview), 9-0; 3. Clare Anselmi (Regis Jesuit), 7-6; 4. Molly Keating (Regis Jesuit), 7-0; 5. Deanna Landry (Regis Jesuit), 6-6

Triple jump — 1. Natalie Rue (Cherokee Trail), 36 feet, 1/4 inch; 2. Mattea Dolan (Grandview), 32-6; 3. Ayana Simpson (Rangeview), 31-8; 4. Damara Allen (Cherokee Trail), 31-4 1/2; 5. Madison Kilmer (Rangeview), 31-1; 6. Ella Kottenstette (Regis Jesuit), 30-11 1/2; 7. Samah Addi (Rangeview), 30-2 3/4; 8. Haley Gluz (Grandview), 30-2 1/2

Discus — 1. Grace Solarin (Rangeview), 114 feet, 4 inches; 2. Nyla Pollard (Smoky Hill), 93-4; 3. Alyssa Johnson (Vista PEAK), 93-0; 4. Leilan Swanson (Hinkley), 92-4; 5. Blythe Cayko (Eaglecrest), 91-8; 6. Mikenzie Jones (Vista PEAK), 88-1; 7. Willow Snow (Cherokee Trail), 83-0; 8. Natalia Leu-Pierre (Cherokee Trail), 80-2

Shot put — 1. Mikenzie Jones (Vista PEAK), 36 feet, 10 1/2 inches; 2. Blythe Cayko (Eaglecrest), 33-3; 3. Grace Solarin (Rangeview), 33-2 3/4; 4. Leilah Swanson (Hinkley), 33-2; 5. Alyssa Johnson (Vista PEAK), 30-6 1/2; 6. Jaida Graham (Grandview), 29-6 1/2; 7. Nyla Pollard (Smoky Hill), 29-5 1/4; 8. Willow Snow (Cherokee Trail), 28-4 1/2