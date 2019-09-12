AURORA | A look back at the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 5-Sept. 11, 2019:

SEPT. 10: The Aurora Central boys soccer team came up with a big win as it knocked off Cherry Creek 2-1 in overtime at Stutler Bowl in a rare non-playoff meeting with a Centennial League team. The Trojans evened their record with a second straight win, which came after a 3-0 loss Sept. 6 to Salesanium, winner of the last six state championships in Delaware. …The Smoky Hill softball team leads Aurora teams with 11 victories after a 2-0 win over Dakota Ridge. Sophomore Kenedy Sandoval struck out 13 in a complete game, seven-hitter, while sophomore Izzy Giroux homered twice for both Buffaloes’ runs.

SEPT. 7: The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team rolled to victory at the Western Slope Invitational in Grand Junction, qualifying six of seven positions for the championship round and collecting 203 points. The Raiders swept the singles titles from junior Morgan Schilling (No. 1), sophomore Andy Schuiling (No. 2) and freshman Cameron Kruep (No. 3), while the No. 1 doubles tandem of junior Grigor Karakelyan and sophomore Conor Kaczmarczyk and the No. 3 duo of Thomas Williams and Will Markowski also won championships. The No. 2 doubles team of Jack Carbone and Ryan McCartney won the first match of their championship match before falling in three to a team from Denver East, the team runner-up.

SEPT. 6: The Overland co-op gymnastics team claimed the championship of the Loveland Invitational with a score of 181.725 points, giving the Trailblazers a comfortable margin of victory over runner-up Thornton. Coach Lisa Sparrow’s team led the 10-team meet in the vault, beam and floor exercise, while it was second-best on the uneven bars. Freshman Mattea Dolan (Grandview) had a strong meet, as she topped the all-around competition (37.025 points) and finished first on the bars (9.200). Junior Mabry Robinson (Smoky Hill) also won an event (the floor exercise with a score of 9.775).

SEPT. 5: The Grandview volleyball team pulled off a remarkable 25-18, 25-21, 26-24 sweep of Lewis-Palmer, winner of the past three Class 4A state championships. Senior Elsa Lamphere had 14 kills — including the match clincher — and seven blocks, junior Sarah Majka had 21 digs and senior Nicole Yakushenok dished out 31 assists as the Wolves snapped a 28-match winning streak for the Rangers, who swept them last season. …Senior Beneyam Yifru racked up four goals to lead the Overland boys soccer team to a decisive 7-1 home victory over Hinkley in an all-Aurora matchup. Almutasem Dhaou, Anis Hule and Simon Liga also scored for the Trailblazers, while Tony Lopez got the Thunderbirds on the scoreboard in the second half. …Kirsten Anderson registered 10 kills and seven service aces to help the Vista PEAK volleyball team to a sweep of Elizabeth.

