AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2019:

OCT. 1: The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team won the Continental League championship with a 7-0 home sweep over Mountain Vista, in a battle of teams with previously undefeated dual records. The Raiders took six of the seven matches in straight sets, while the No. 3 team of Thomas Williams and Will Markowski outlasted the Golden Eagles’ Luke Wendling and Matthew Cadol for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win.

SEPT. 30: The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team downed Cherry Creek 5-2 in a high-powered dual match. Morgan Schilling, Andy Schuiling and Cameron Kruep swept singles for the Raiders, who also got doubles wins from Conor Kaczmarczyk and Grigor Karakelyan (No. 1) and Nathan Tolva and Alex Samuelson (No. 4).

SEPT. 29: The Cherokee Trail softball team capped a memorable week with an epic 9-8 Centennial League win over Cherry Creek in nine innings. Adreanna Lance, who homered, doubled three times and went 5-for-5 in the game, scored what turned out to be the winning run on a ground ball by Brooke Scott and Jenna Medhus finished off a nine-inning effort on the mound.

SEPT. 26: The Cherokee Trail volleyball team won the Centennial League tug-o-war with Eaglecrest with a 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8 road victory at The Nest. The Cougars were led by Amaya Messier’s 21-kill effort, while Alyssa George added 11, Sydney Cole dished out 45 assists and recorded 19 digs and Isabella Sommers racked up 10 kills with a strong effort at the net. The Raptors got 17 kills from Audrey Black and 12 from Gabby Vogt in the defeat, while setter Claudia Rossi dished out 36 assists, had 12 digs and recorded four service aces. …In a rematch of last season’s Class 5A state championship game, the Grandview and Arapahoe boys soccer teams played to a 0-0 double-overtime tie in Centennial League play. …The Regis Jesuit field hockey team dropped a 2-0 road decision against Colorado Academy in a battle of undefeated teams. The Raiders had a 14-game winning streak snapped that stretched back to a 1-0 loss to the same Mustangs almost a full year ago to the date.

SEPT. 25: The Cherokee Trail softball team exploded offensively in a 18-6 Centennial League win over Mullen made more remarkable by a stretch of back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs from Hunter Gilbreath, Kelsey Bell, Cheyenne Ausborn, Abby Rupeka and Jenna Medhus (in that order). …The Rangeview volleyball team rebounded from a lopsided loss in the opening set for a 10-25, 25-19, 25-22, 19-25, 20-18 EMAC victory over Brighton. Sierra Hunt collected 15 kills (to go with 23 digs) for the Raiders, while Elisha Davis added nine for the Raiders. …Nick Alter scored with less than five minutes left in regulation to lift Cherokee Trail into a tie with Smoky Hill in a Centennial League boys soccer matchup that ended with a 1-1 double-overtime deadlock. …Trailing by two goals at halftime, the Overland boys soccer team tallied four times — three by Beneyam Yifru — for a 4-2 victory over Eaglecrest. AJ Heber and Eddie Correa staked the Raptors to the lead with two first half goals.