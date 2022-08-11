AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings from the week past in Aurora prep sports, Aug. 4-Aug. 10, 2022:

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10: The Grandview and Regis Jesuit boys golf teams finished 7th and 10th, respectively, at the Sun Devil Invitational held at Saddle Rock G.C. Grandview senior Jordan Ulitzky paced local players as he shot an even-par 72, which tied him for fifth place overall. Regis Jesuit — which was playing a split squad — got a 4-over 76 from Sam Walker to lead the way, while Eshaan Palanati and Ben Sander each shot 77 to finish in a tie for 32nd, a group that also included Grandview’s Andrew Sinar. …The Regis Jesuit boys golf team finished fourth among 11 scoring teams in the second Continental League tournament of the season, which was held at King’s Deer G.C. The four Raiders in the field were grouped tightly with Cole Dewey carding a 77, Colson Morley a 78, Jake Irvine 79 and Eli Handler 80.

TUESDAY, AUG. 9: The Cherry Creek Invitational boys golf tournament took place at Murphy Creek G.C. and there were a handful of Aurora teams in the field. Cherokee Trail freshman Brayden Forte led local players with a score of 1-under par 70, while sophomore Chris O’Donnell finished with a 72 that helped the Cougars to a city-best fourth in the final standings, while freshman Gregory White shot 73 to pace Eaglecrest to sixth. Grandview edged Regis Jesuit by a stroke for 10th place and Smoky Hill finished 21st. Full story and complete results, here.

MONDAY, AUG. 8: The Regis Jesuit boys golf team finished sixth at the Denver Public Schools Invitational held at Wellshire C.C., as the Raiders came in behind a handful of teams, including fellow Continental League member Highlands Ranch, which took team honors by two strokes. Ben Sander finished with a 1-over-par 72 to take fourth individually for Regis Jesuit, while Owen Casey shot 79 to tie for 29th and William Kelly and Jack Dailey each came in with 80s that put them in a group of four players that finished in a tie for 30th place. Vista PEAK finished 21st out of 24 scoring teams, with Connor Angelini setting the pace for the Bison with a 6-over 77 that tied him for 18th while Casey Nesbitt was next with a 100. …The remainder of fall prep sports — football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, softball, cross country, boys tennis, field hockey, gymnastics and Unified Bowling — were able to hold official practice for the first time.

THURSDAY, AUG. 4: The Regis Jesuit boys golf team finished in a tie for second place in the opening Continental League meet of the season at Broken Tee G.C. Cole Dewey paced the Raiders with a 1-over-par 73 to tie for fifth place, while Colson Morley shot 74. Full recap and complete results, here.