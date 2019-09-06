AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AUG. 30: The Regis Jesuit boys and girls cross country teams swept titles at the Washington Park Invitational. Senior Isalina Colsman won the girls race by nearly a minute, while the Raiders also took places eight through 11 to give them a 28-point win over Golden. The boys had more of a cushion (52 points) led by the duo of Owen Buehler (second) and Thomas Beatty (third). …At the Arapahoe Warrior Invitational cross country meet at deKoevend Park, Overland seniors Grant Bradley and Abdi Abade took fourth and 12th, respectively, to pace city participants. It was the first race Bradley didn’t win on the season, following his victories at the Aurora City Championship meet and Windjammer Invitational.

AUG. 31: The Cherokee Trail volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season to Legend during the Regis Jesuit Jam tournament at Gold Crown Fieldhouse, but finished 3-1 overall, capped by a 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 victory over rival Grandview. The Wolves split four matches at the tournament with losses to the Cougars and Chaparral. …Tray Willard passed for a touchdown and rushed for one to help the Aurora Central football team rally past Northfield for a 22-12 win at All-City Stadium. Anthony Alvarez scored the first touchdown for the Trojans. …Off the field, 1981 Aurora Central High School graduate Rhonda Blanford-Green was inducted into the University of Nebraska Hall of Fame. Blanford-Green, currently the Commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association, competed for Nebraska from 1982-85 and was an eight-time All-American individually, while playing a role of three national championship-winning teams.

SEPT. 2: No contests were held over the Labor Day holiday.

SEPT. 3: Sophomore Diego Ocampo scored inside the final 10 minutes of regulation to lift the Gateway boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory over visiting Mountain Range. Luis Marquez had a goal and an assist and Milton Matute also scored for the Olys, who gave new head coach Alejandro Garcia his first victory. …Grandview delivered career win No. 300 to coach Rob Graham with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 27-25 win over Mountain Vista, fueled by 13 kills and 15 digs from senior Elsa Lamphere. Senior Nicole Yakushenok racked up 35 assists. …Eaglecrest’s Andrew White shot a plus-7 79 at Saddle Rock G.C. to lead local results at the fourth Centennial League boys golf tournament. Cherokee Trail edged Grandview by a stroke for fourth place behind Arapahoe, Mullen and Cherry Creek.

SEPT. 4: The Eaglecrest and Rangeview boys soccer teams won 2-1 overtime decisions on the road on goals by Ian Pullar and Rashid Seidu-Aroza, respectively. Pullar’s score lifted the Raptors over Chaparral, while Seidu-Aroza followed up a very late regulation goal by Eric Cerna to beat Rocky Mountain. …Izzy Giroux and Yasmine Ybarra each had two hits plus a combined three doubles and four RBI to lead the Smoky Hill softball team to an 8-3 win at Vista PEAK. Ellie Virtue also drove in a pair of runs for the Buffs. …The Regis Jesuit boys golf team finished fifth in the fifth Continental League meet of the season held at Plum Creek G.C. The Raiders finished 13 strokes behind winner Highlands Ranch, with Ryan Occhionero’s plus-five 77 leading the way. Bo Wardynski added a 78 for Regis Jesuit to finish just outside the top 10 individually.