AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports between Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2020:

TUESDAY, SEPT. 1: The Vista PEAK softball team suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 23-0 non-league contest to Lakewood. The Bison (3-1) were held without a hit in three at-bats. …The Rangeview softball team poured on the offense to pick up its first win of the season, a 17-1 victory at Overland.

MONDAY, AUG. 31: The Cherry Creek Invitational boys golf tournament ended early due to the arrival of extreme weather at Kennedy Golf Course, but it was not without high moments for Aurora players in the field. Overland’s Dominic Gonzales recorded an ace on the par-3 Hole No. 14, which turned out to be his last hole. Grandview’s Josh Stone and Cherokee Trail’s Mason Bernard shot 78 for the top completed scores among Aurora players, while Eaglecrest’s Andrew White was on pace to better that before his round ended early. …Alex Hendrian homered and threw a complete game as Eaglecrest topped Cherry Creek 11-1 to gain a split of their Centennial League softball series. Sadie Runia also homered and drove in three runs. …Liam Wood shot 77 to pace Regis Jesuit to fifth place in the Continental League boys golf tournament at Black Bear G.C. …A three-set match at No. 2 doubles won by Smoky Hill gave the Buffaloes enough to top Eaglecrest 4-3 in a Centennial League boys tennis dual.

SATURDAY, AUG. 29: Grandview senior Jenny Allen delivered in the clutch for a second straight game when she singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Grandview softball team topped Eaglecrest 2-1. Down 1-0, Chloe Miller doubled to open the Wolves’ seventh and scored on Mallory Castonguay’s double. With two outs and two strikes, Allen singled just over the infield to plate the winning run. …Kennedi LeDuff homered twice, drove in five runs and scored four runs as Vista PEAK won 26-9 at Rangeview. Fiona Brust and Anastasia Molina had three RPI apiece. …The Hinkley softball team swept a doubleheader from rival Aurora Central with wins of 15-5 and 10-4. Trojans’ starting pitcher Lawrencia Randle struck out 21 hitters in 12 innings. …The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team swept Fairview 7-0 in a quality dual match.

FRIDAY, AUG. 28: The Regis Jesuit cross country team finished third on the girls side and eighth on the boys at the Mountain Vista 2-Mile meet.

THURSDAY, AUG. 27: Eaglecrest’s Andrew White shot a 3-under-par 69 to tie for third in the Centennial League boys golf tournament at Foothills G.C. Cherokee Trail’s Michael Grube got into the top 10 with his 72. …Dawson Thulin shot 77 and Jaden Jefferson 82 as Vista PEAK won the EMAC South minor at Meadow Hills G.C.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26: The Regis Jesuit softball team built a good lead and held off Castle View for a 10-8 Continental League win.