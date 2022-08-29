THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 8.22-8.27.22

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 22-27, 2022:

SATURDAY, AUG. 27: The Cherokee Trail boys cross country team ran away with the Vista Nation XC 2-Mile Invitational held by Mountain Vista High School, as the Cougars had the individual winner in Hunter Strand (who finished in 9 minutes, 50 seconds) and had scoring support from McKay Larsen (6th), Reuben Holness (10th), Brady Smith (11th) and Evan Armstrong (13th) to finish with 41 points, well clear of Mountain Vista (102). The Cherokee Trail girls took part in the Steve Lohman Invitational hosted by Cherry Creek and finished fifth with Mckenna Mazeski taking fifth individually as well. …The Grandview and Regis Jesuit boys cross country teams finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively, at the Washington Park Invitational behind winner Denver East. Owen Zitek (4th) and Andrew Fox (9th) led the Wolves to a score of 59, while David Flaig (5th) and Caleb Aex (10th) paced the Raiders to 84 and Rangeview and Hinkley finished 12th and 18th, respectively. Ashlynn Pallotta and Jo Collins finished 3rd and 4th for Regis Jesuit in the girls race, which saw the Raiders come in third, but just a point out of a tie for first with Denver East and Castle View. Grace Kirkpatrick finished seventh for seventh-place Grandview, while Rangeview came in 11th among scoring teams. …Courtney Hall scored twice, Alex Kedzierski also had a goal and Nikhil Patel made six saves as the Grandview boys soccer team earned its first win with a 3-0 shutout of Fossil Ridge. …The Aurora Central boys soccer team played its first game of the season and posted a 1-0 victory over ThunderRidge. …The Overland softball team came away with a 15-14 walk-off win over Englewood as Pennie Siple pitched a complete game. Gabriella Scroggin had three hits and three RBI to place the Trailblazers. …The Rangeview softball team topped Vista PEAK (7-6 in walk-off fashion) and Aurora Central (17-13) in a three-game APS tournament that also saw the Bison go 1-1. …The Smoky Hill football team downed Denver East 40-21 at All-City Stadium to open the season. Tyliq Bowers had a big game with a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Roscoe Taylor scored defensively for the Buffs. …The Aurora Central football team fell to Northfield 24-0 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium despite 114 yards rushing from Cai’Reis Curby, plus a pair of fumble recoveries by Dushawn Smith and one from William Briscoe.

FRIDAY, AUG. 26: The Regis Jesuit football team came up with the win of the night as the Raiders upset Valor Christian 23-17 in overtime. Exander Carroll’s second touchdown pass of the game went to Grayson McPherson for the game-winner (full recap, here). …The Cherokee Trail football team opened its season by defeating defending Class 4A state champion Chatfield 20-10 at Trailblazer Stadium. …Liam Szarka rushed for three touchdowns and threw scoring passes to Chase Dahir and Braden Powers as the Grandview football team topped Overland 41-6. Andre Veasley threw a touchdown pass to Tai’Shaun Charleston to account for the Trailblazers’ score. …Diego Cearns and Peyton Taylor both took back kicks for touchdowns in the second half and Cearns finished with three touchdowns on the night as the Eaglecrest football team pulled away from Brighton for a 54-30 victory in the first game on the new turf at Legacy Stadium. Jacob Schmitt threw touchdown passes to Burke Withycombe and Logan Ryan for the Raptors, who also got two interceptions from Cam Chapa. …Darian Vuong’s 73-yard scoop and score in the final minute of the first half helped the Rangeview football team to a 17-7 win over Vista PEAK at APS Stadium. Armani Patterson also scored a touchdown and Christian Diaz nailed a 41-yard field goal for the Raiders, while Ezekiel Taylor got into the end zone in the fourth quarter for the Bison. …The Hinkley football team fell to George Washington 58-6 in its season opener. …The Smoky Hill softball team dropped two contests at the Mustang Stampede at Metzler Fields, falling 9-6 to Pueblo Central and 10-0 to Fruita Monument. …The Smoky Hill boys finished 10th and the girls 15th at the D’Evelyn Stampede cross country meet.

THURSDAY, AUG 25: A heavy night of girls volleyball saw Grandview swing into action for the first time and come away with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 victory at Ponderosa. Gabriella Placide paced the Wolves with 10 kills, while Emerson Deferme had eight kills and three aces and Evelyn Klumker dished out 33 assists. …Sanaa Grant piled up 19 kills to lead the Cherokee Trail girls volleyball team to a 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 victory over visiting Mountain Vista. Kassandra Cooley had seven kills and four blocks and Zoe Ackerman had a team-high 20 assists for the Cougars. …Hannah Brinkman had nine kills and Maddie Jones eight as the Eaglecrest girls volleyball team downed Columbine 25-17, 25-10, 25-21. …Maddie Kilmer had nine kills and nine aces for the Rangeview girls volleyball team in a 31-29, 25-23, 25-16 outlasting of Palmer. …Joy Aburto had 17 kills, while Madison Feight added four aces to 27 assists to help the Vista PEAK girls volleyball team to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-8. …Nicole Pineda Gomez and Mykah Waddles shared team-high honors with six kills apiece for the Hinkley girls volleyball team in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 sweet of rival Aurora Central. …Sureel McClain scored in the second half (Clay Scarth picked up the assist) as the Regis Jesuit boys soccer team played top-ranked Boulder to a 1-1 double-overtime time at Lou Kellogg Stadium. …Oscar Valencia made 13 saves for the Hinkley boys soccer team to preserve a 0-0 double-overtime tie for the Thunderbirds with Grandview at Stutler Bowl. …Ariel Gamboa, Joseph Machado and Yaziel Salais each scored as the Rangeview boys soccer team topped Douglas County 3-0 to remain unbeaten. …Mohammed Haidara scored twice for the Overland boys soccer team, which ceded a goal in overtime in a 3-2 loss to Horizon. … Angel Flores and Mohammed Khazi accounted for the goal and Jonathan Romero stopped five of the six shots he faced in the Vista PEAK boys soccer teams‘ 2-1 win over Brighton. …Anastasia Molina had four hits and stole seven bases for the Vista PEAK softball team in a 10-7 win over Westminster. Jshnee Whisman started and earned the win for the Bison. …No. 1 singles player Ilan Shinagel picked up the lone win for the Overland boys tennis team in a 6-1 dual match loss to Denver South at Utah Park. …Carly Kennedy had three goals and an assist and Sydney Cornell had a pair of goals and an assist as the Regis Jesuit field hockey team scored six times in the second half to pull away from Smoky Hill for a 7-0 win at Stutler Bowl. …The Gateway football team opened the season for Aurora teams with a 52-0 loss to Northridge at APS Stadium.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24: Kahiau Bentosino came up with a walk-off double to lift the Smoky Hill softball team to an 11-10 win over Castle View. Bentosino and winning pitcher Danika Wood had three hits apiece and Gabi Giroux tripled and scored three times as the Buffaloes got into the win column for the first time. …The Gateway boys soccer team scored twice in each half for a 4-1 victory over Jefferson. Brandon Linjeres had half of the goals for the Olys, while Aldo Alvarez and Adolfo Flores each had a goal and an assist. …The Overland co-op gymnastics team opened the season with a 168.775 victory over visiting Ponderosa, which scored 162.870. The Trailblazers’ Kyla Burke topped the all-around competition and also posted the best scores of the meet on the vault and uneven bars, while teammate Maya Richman (who was a close second in the all-around) took balance beam honors and Ryan Walline led the way in the floor exercise. …The Cherokee Trail boys golf team finished third in the Centennial League meet held at Foothills G.C. on the strength of two top-10 finishers in Dalton Sisneros (who tied for second place with a 1-under-par 71) and Christopher O’Donnell, whose 76 tied him for 10th. Eaglecrest’s Andrew White earned a share of fifth place with a plus-1 73.

TUESDAY, AUG 23: Yaziel Salais scored in the second half to break scoreless deadlock and the Rangeview boys soccer team prevailed 1-0 over Ponderosa at EchoPark Stadium. On the same field in a later game, the Cherokee Trail boys soccer team edged Chaparral 2-1 on goals by Amman Muzaffar and Garrison Hanson …The Cherokee Trail softball team picked up a 7-2 victory over Castle View. …

MONDAY, AUG. 22: In the only contest of the day, the Vista PEAK softball team earned a 3-2 walk-off win over visiting Mullen. In a game that started more than an hour late due to lightning in the surrounding area, the Bison managed just two hits (one each for Anastasia Molina and Camila Caldera), but Molina stole second base and came home with the winning run on a passed ball. Noriah Moore-Woods scored the other two runs for Vista PEAK, while Jshnee Whisman scattered seven hits in a complete game win.