AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 15-20, 2022:

SATURDAY, AUG. 20: The Cherokee Trail softball team swept a pair of games on its home field with an 8-4 victory over Rock Canyon that was followed by an 18-3 win over Evergreen later in the day. Cayman Lightner closed the door against Rock Canyon in a seventh inning that began with a home run and saw two other runners reach base…The Eaglecrest softball team slugged six home runs in 22-7 win over Brighton that the Raptors capped with a 10-run fifth inning. Maddie Demoss accounted for half of the homers in a four-hit day that saw her drive in five runs and score five as well, while Izzy Ervin also homered and had four hits and McKenna George and winning pitcher Addison Mower went deep. …Alicia Black drove in three runs and Gabriella Martinez had three hits and scored three times in the Rangeview softball team’s 9-4 win over Doherty. …Kristin Gallego homered late for the Grandview softball team, but the Wolves were edged by Valor Christian 6-5. …The two-time defending state champion Regis Jesuit field hockey team opened the season with a 4-1 road win at Palmer Ridge. …The defending Class 5A state champion Grandview boys soccer team started the season with a 2-0 loss to Fairview in a game delayed by lightning at Stutler Bowl. …Peter Deras and Amman Muzaffar accounted for goals and the Cherokee Trail boys soccer team held off Ponderosa 2-1. …The Eaglecrest boys soccer team fell 2-1 to Bear Creek, which got the winning goal on a PK with less than two minutes remaining.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19: The Vista PEAK softball team downed district rival Rangeview 7-3 on the softball diamond as Anastasia Molina had three of the Bison’s seven hits and scored twice. Nayely Duran doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs and Amara Herrera tripled and scored twice. Jshnee Whisman earned the win. Rangeview blanked Thornton 13-0 in its other game of the day, while Vista PEAK fell to Doherty 11-3. …The Smoky Hill softball team dropped a 16-3 decision to Chaparral.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18: On the opening day for all fall prep sports, there was plentiful action for Aurora squads in girls volleyball, boys soccer, softball, cross country and field hockey. …The Aurora City Championship cross country meet was held with just two teams participating and Cherokee Trail edge Grandview to win both team titles. In the boys race (won by the Cougars by a single point), McKay Larsen eased to a 10-second victory over teammate Dylan Smith while Grandview’s Andrew Fox came in third. Cherokee Trail’s Mckenna Mazeski had a 14-second cushion on her way to winning the girls race over Grandview’s Grace Kirkpatrick, while the Cougars (who won by a 15-point margin) had the No. 3 finisher in Anna Chilton. …Aldo Alvarez recorded a hat trick for the Gateway boys soccer team, which posted a 3-1 win over Denver West. …Alberto Levant and Jose Rocha found the back of the net for the Rangeview boys soccer team, which blanked Dakota Ridge 2-0. ...Vista PEAK and Prairie View each scored first half goals, but nothing else in the following half and two overtime sessions as the Bison and ThunderHawks boys soccer teams finished tied 1-1. …Oscar Valencia stopped five of the six shots he faced in goal, but the one that got past for Legend sent the Hinkley boys soccer team to a 1-0 defeat. …The Eaglecrest softball team got three-hit performances from Izzy Ervin, Jac Smith and McKenna George, while Maddie Demoss and Ryann Bergen each homered in a 13-3 win over Chaparral. Addison Mower allowed three runs on five hits in six innings for the win. …Gabrielle Scroggin had three hits and three RBI to lead the way for the Overland softball team, which downed Aurora Central 21-8. Pennie Siple drove in a run and earned the win on the mound. Lawrencia Randle doubled among two hits and drove in a run for the Trojans. …The Cherokee Trail softball team dropped a 4-0 road decision to Valor Christian. …The Smoky Hill field hockey team opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Dakota Ridge.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17: The Eaglecrest softball team pounded out 10 hits and had a five-run rally in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an early deficit in an 8-6 loss at ThunderRidge. Izzy Ervin doubled and tripled among three hits and drove in three runs, while Callie Johnson and Maddie Demoss had two hits apiece. …Regis Jesuit’s Jake Irvine fired a 1-under-par 69 to tie for first place in the third Continental League tournament of the boys golf season, which was played at Meadow Hills G.C. Cole Dewey and Ben Sander each shot 74 for the Raiders, who finished as the runner-up, six strokes behind Highlands Ranch. …Led by DeAngelo Williams’ 85, Rangeview finished in a tie for fourth in the Denver Prep League boys golf tournament held at Kennedy G.C. Connor Angelini fired an 86 to pace Vista PEAK to seventh. …Gateway’s Harold Johnson shot 86 as the top score among local players at the Adams City Golf Classic at Highland Hills G.C. The Olys outpaced Aurora Central among two scoring teams.

TUESDAY, AUG. 16: Most action got moved due to weather/field conditions, but the Smoky Hill softball team got in a road trip to Fossil Ridge. The Buffaloes were limited to just two hits (one apiece from Elliana Trujillo and Danika Wood in a 13-0 defeat.

