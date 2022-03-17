AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from March 9-15, 2022:

THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 3.9-3.15.22

MONDAY, MARCH 14: In a battle of boys lacrosse teams with spots in the Class 5A rankings, Grandview fell at Kent Denver 14-13 in a see-saw contest that saw multiple late lead changes. Joe Alie’s fourth goal of the game gave the Wolves a 12-11 lead in the final minute of the third quarter, but the Sun Devils outscored them 3-1 in the final period to win the game. John Alie had three goals and three assists, Liam Szarka had two goals and two assists and Luke Parish made 11 saves for Grandview …The Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team opened its season in California with an 8-2 win over La Jolla. …Tyler Wilcox threw a complete game, two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Cherokee Trail baseball team opened its season with an 11-1 road win at Greeley West. …Brody Severin struck out nine hitters and allowed just two runs the Vista PEAK baseball team’s 14-2 win over Skyview in a game in which he also had two hits, two RBI and scored three times. Connor Angelini, Brian Herrera, Trey Gray, Nolan Harper, Andres May and Yany Morales all had two hits. …One inning cost the Eaglecrest baseball team a 7-5 defeat at Pueblo West, as the Raptors had a three-run lead disappear in a seven-run sixth inning for its opponents. Jackson Bryant doubled, homered and drove in two runs.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12: The winter sports season came to a close for Aurora teams in grand fashion when the Grandview girls basketball team claimed the Class 5A state championship with a 52-40 win over Valor Christian at Denver Coliseum (recap, here). …The Centennial League opened the track season at Stutler Bowl and the Grandview boys and Cherokee Trail girls came away with team victories. The defending 5A state champion Wolves’ boys racked up nine event victories, including two apiece individually from sprinter Evan Johnson, hurdler Malique Singleton and jumper Mateo Munoz. Third-place Cherokee Trail also had three event wins. In the girls competition, the Cougars won six events, including two (100 meter hurdles, triple jump) by Kaeli Powe), while third-place Eaglecrest also had a trio of winners in sprinters Jaylynn Wilson and Haley Esser and thrower Blythe Cayko in the shot put. … Daniella Iaquinta and Taylor McGarrahan scored goals and Tatiana Villasenor stopped seven of the eight shots in the goal as the Cherokee Trail girls soccer team topped Highlands Ranch 2-1. …Favour Akpokiere scored both goals for the Eaglecrest girls soccer team in a 2-0 blanking of Prairie View. …The Eaglecrest boys volleyball team won its own tournament with wins over Thornton (27-26, 25-22), Peak to Peak (25-16, 25-16) and the Poudre School District (25-22, 23-25, 15-4). Alfred Maiava averaged 22 assists per match, while Ikechukwu Onwuegbu had a team-high 16 kills between the matches. …The Regis Jesuit girls tennis team racked up 143 points to finish fourth among 16 scoring teams at the Western Slope Invitational.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11: In the first varsity matches for the Overland and Vista PEAK boys volleyball teams, the Trailblazers came away with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-23 road victory over the Bison. Garret Foster led Overland with seven kills and Dodge McCabe added three, while Matthew Valdez coutnered with five and Reese Kloberdanz four. …The Grandview boys volleyball team posted its second win in as many nights with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 defeat of Rock Canyon. …The Rangeview boys lacrosse team opened the season with a 16-3 road win over Prairie View.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10: The Regis Jesuit boys swim team opened its season with a 185-129 home dual meet win that was filled with 5A state-qualifying performances. Gio Aguirre won two events, while Hawkins Wendt, Ronan Krauss, Luke Dinges and diver Dylan Mullen also won individually for the Raiders, who claimed the 200y medley and 200y freestyle relays. …Jake Baker won the 200y and 500y freestyles and Daniel Yi took the 100y freestyle for the Smoky Hill boys swim team, which dropped a Centennial League dual to Cherry Creek 189.5-119.5. …Ayden Shaw racked up nine kills and Alfred Maiava had 28 assists as the Eaglecrest boys volleyball team downed Regis Jesuit 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 to open the season.