A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from March 31-April 6, 2022:

THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 3.31-4.6.22

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6: The Smoky Hill boys lacrosse team earned its first win of the season at a good time — in its conference opener — as the Buffaloes defeated Prairie View 13-3. Ben Lount racked up four goals and four assists, while Brady Smith also scored four times and Greg Atencio denied 10 of the 13 shots he faced. …The Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse team moved to 4-0 on the season with a 20-2 victory over Grandview in a local matchup. The Raiders put 31 shots on on Wolves’ goalie Avery May, who made 11 saves, while Jada Cousin and Laurel Johnson accounted for their two goals. …The Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team won for the second time in three games with a 12-5 victory over Ralston Valley at Stutler Bowl. …The Regis Jesuit baseball team fell to 6-4 to Yuciapa (California) in the opening round of the USA Baseball National High School Invitational tournament in Cary, N.C. …Erosh Rai had 11 kills and Manuel Landeros added eight kills and 12 blocks for the Gateway boys volleyball team, which couldn’t hold a two-set lead as D’Evelyn rallied to win 27-29, 16-25, 25-17, 25-16, 15-8. …The Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team lost for just the second time in its last eight matches as Legend earned a 25-16, 26-24, 25-15 win over the Raiders. …The Rangeview boys lacrosse team dropped an 11-9 road contest at Conifer.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5: The 400 yard freestyle relay team of Mack Dugan, Luke Dinges, Ronan Krauss and Gio Aguirre secured the Regis Jesuit boys swim team’s big dual meet win over rival Cherry Creek with the capper on a 166-149 victory. The Raiders won seven of the 12 events with Dinges also topping the field in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, Krauss taking the 500 freestyle and Aguirre claiming the 100 freestyle in addition to victories in both freestyle relays. …In another quality boys swimming dual, Smoky Hill swam past Chatfield 123-56. … In a showdown of two local boys volleyball powers, Cherokee Trail dropped the first set to visiting Eaglecrest, but surged to take the next three in a 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 victory. …Goalkeeper Jordan Nytes earned a shut out and scored on a penalty kick chance as the Grandview girls soccer team blanked Mullen 3-0 in Centennial League play. …Adeleine Walick had both goals — both on assists from Alexis Meyer — and Kira Cattand made five saves as the Regis Jesuit girls soccer team edged Douglas County 2-1 in a Continental League contest. …In blustery conditions, the Vista PEAK girls soccer team earned a 2-0 home win over Gateway. …The Eaglecrest girls soccer team topped Smoky Hill 4-1 with goals from Favour Akpokiere (two), Haley Esser and Isabelle Fry. …Joe Alie racked up seven goals and three assists and John Alie added six goals and five assists as the Grandview boys lacrosse team rolled past Chaparral 22-4. …Taylor Dooley allowed three runs over six innings and Brayden Harbin drove in three runs and ended the game with a double play as the Eaglecrest baseball team topped Smoky Hill 9-3 in Centennial League play. …The Grandview baseball team had a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but yielded four runs in a 5-4 road loss at Mullen. …Ten Cherokee Trail players drove in at least one run — led by Bowen Tabola with five — in the Cherokee Trail baseball team’s 23-0 road win at Overland. …The No. 3 doubles team of Elise Holt and Anna Neff prevailed in a tiebreak for the only win for the Regis Jesuit girls tennis team in a 6-1 Continental League dual loss to Heritage. …Highlighted by the No. 1 singles match between Smoky Hill’s Allison Bussard and Overland’s Najma Ahmed — won by Bussard by a 7-5, 7-5 score — the Buffaloes earned a 7-0 Centennial League girls tennis dual win over the Trailblazers.

MONDAY, APRIL 4: The Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team — unranked in the latest Class 5A poll — knocked off 4A No. 2 Erie 10-6 thanks to a five-goal burst in the fourth quarter. …Brody Severin struck out 11 over seven innings and drove in a run in the Vista PEAK baseball team’s 4-1 win over George Washington. Trey Gray had three hits and had two RBI for the Bison. …Ben Willer drove in a pair of runs for the Rangeview baseball team, but the Raiders fell short in a 4-3 loss to Smoky Hill. …The Regis Jesuit baseball team piled up its second-most runs of the season in a 14-3 win at Mountain Range that saw Dallas Macias and Finn O’Connor combine to go 8-for-8 with three home runs (two for O’Connor) and scored eight times. Isaac Wachsmann added four RBI. …Kyla Bieker had four goals, but the Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team dropped its second one-goal game of the year, as it fell 11-10 to Rock Canyon. …Tristan Christofferson had a massive match with 16 kills and 14 digs, while Ben Jeffords dished out 29 assists as the Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team topped ThunderRidge 25-7, 19-25, 25-12, 25-20.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2: The Grand-Trail Splash boys swim meet — hosted jointly by Cherokee Trail and Grandview — saw the Cougars finish fourth and Wolves fifth among six teams. Cherokee Trail won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and got an individual victory from Dominic McCoy and Bronson Smothers, while Grandview’s win came from William Schimberg in the 200 yard individual medley. …The Grandview girls soccer team earned a big 1-0 win over Mountain Vista on the strength of a first-half goal from Naomi Clark. …Favour Akpokiere scored twice to help the Eaglecrest girls soccer team to a 4-1 road win at Liberty. …Trey Gray had two extra-bast hits and one that delivered the winning run as the Vista PEAK baseball team got a 6-5 walk-off win over The Academy. …Andrew Godfrey drove in a pair of runs to help the Cherokee Trail baseball team rally to a 6-3 win over Ralston Valley. …The Regis Jesuit baseball team suffered its first loss of the season in a 7-6 defeat at the hands of Legacy in the second game of a split doubleheader. The Raiders topped Lakewood 15-4 earlier. …The Grandview boys and Cherokee Trail girls track teams prevailed at the Aurora City Championship meet at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Boys recap (here) and results (here), plus girls recap (here) and results (here).

FRIDAY, APRIL 1: The Regis Jesuit baseball team shut out visiting Dakota Ridge 7-0. …The Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team earned its first win of the season with a 12-10 victory over visiting Arapahoe.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31: Jacob McNeley struck our 14 hitters to lead the Overland baseball team to a 5-2 win over Rangeview. …The Gateway girls soccer team scored in both halves to beat Thornton 2-1. …Cherokee Trail’s Bead Boonta shot plus-5 77 to lead Aurora players in the first Centennial League girls golf tournament of a weather-affected season.