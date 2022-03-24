A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from March 17-23, 2022:

THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 3.17-3.23.22

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23: The Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team knocked off defending state champion Douglas County on the road in five sets. The Raiders, who started the season 0-2, pulled off a 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 15-12 victory to deal the Huskies — who went 18-0 and won the inaugural sanctioned boys championship — their first-ever defeat. …The Gateway boys volleyball team earned the first win in program history when it defeated visiting Denver Waldorf 25-23, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19. …The Vista PEAK boys volleyball team got four kills from Aidan Johnson, 11 blocks from Tristan Rowley and three aces and eight assists for Kaiyan Ivey in a 25-15, 25-23, 25-20 win over KIPP Denver Collegiate. …The Grandview boys lacrosse team earned its first victory of the season with a 13-8 home win over Rock Canyon. …The Smoky Hill boys lacrosse team dropped a 12-3 home contest to Thomas Jefferson. …The Aurora Central baseball team piled on 18 runs in the second inning to bring a quick end to a 22-0 home victory over Arrupe Jesuit.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22: Starting pitcher Tyler Wilcox allowed just three hits and an unearned run in six innings and the Cherokee Trail baseball team had enough offense to top Eaglecrest 8-1 in a Centennial League contest played at Coors Field in Denver. Thomas Munch hit an inside-the-park home run and drove in three runs and Bowen Tabola plated a pair for the Cougars, who improved to 4-0. Anthony Hernandez knocked in the lone run for Eaglecrest. …The Overland baseball team opened its home schedule with a come-from-behind 4-3 win against Vista PEAK. …The Aurora Central and Gateway girls soccer teams played to a 1-1 tie after two overtime.

MONDAY, MARCH 21: The Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team opened its season with a 16-15 road loss at Northfield. Lana Howell scored four goals to lead the way, while Kyla Bieker and Abigail Vanzant both had two goals and three assists. …The Gateway boys volleyball team played its first-ever match against a visiting Vista PEAK team that had one under its belt and the Bison outlasted the Olys 25-14, 20-25, 27-25, 19-25, 15-10. Reese Kloberdanz paced Vista PEAK with six kills and eight blocks, while Erosh Rai had 11 kills for Gateway. …Carlos Garcia had six kills and a pair of aces as the Hinkley boys volleyball team topped Aurora West College Prep 25-18, 25-20, 25-14. …Garret Foster’s seven kills led the way for the Overland boys volleyball team, which dropped a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 road match at ThunderRidge.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19: The Rangeview Raider Invitational track & field meet at Aurora Public Schools Stadium saw local teams take advantage of good conditions to put up some significant results. Cherokee Trail won both the boys and girls team titles and took first in a combined 11 events. On the girls side, Symone Adams and Kaeli Powe were winners of a pair of individual events to help the Cougars stay in front of Eaglecrest, which managed second place with wins in three relay events. Distance wins by Hunter Strand and Brendan McClure helped the Cherokee Trail boys stay in front of Rangeview, which had a two-event winner in Leland Smith. Vista PEAK took third in the girls standings behind a hurdles sweep from Kendall McCoy and a sweep of the throws from Alyssa Johnson and Mikenzie Jones. …Nick Barber had three hits and scored three times and the Cherokee Trail baseball team scored a season-high 14 runs in a 14-4 win at Fort Collins. Logan Reid earned the win. …Travis Montgomery had the lone RBI for the Vista PEAK baseball team in a 5-1 loss at Grand Junction.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18: Connor Geiss went 3-for-4 and drove in a run, but the Overland baseball team fell 10-3 at Grand Junction Central. …Brian Herrera drove in three runs in the Vista PEAK baseball team’s 16-6 loss at Palisade.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17: John Clinton racked up 14 kills, Caden Cole dished out 22 assists and both were part of a group of five players with three service aces as the Cherokee Trail boys volleyball team swept Rock Canyon 25-7, 25-10, 25-13. …The Smoky Hill baseball team blanked Aztec, New Mexico, 5-0 on the road.