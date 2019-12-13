AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Dec. 4-10, 2019:

DEC. 10: In a see-saw non-league girls basketball matchup of Aurora teams, Eaglecrest used a 20-0 second half run as a catapult to a 60-55 victory over visiting Grandview. Senior Jadyn Ross scored 22 points, junior Dalys McGuinnis added 14 and freshman Laci Roffle chipped in 13 to keep the Raptors in the ranks of the early season unbeaten. Grace Solarin (17 points), Brianna Linnear (15) and Ny’Era West (14) all got into double figures for the Raiders, who rallied and had a shot to tie or go ahead in the last 20 seconds. …Junior Avery VanSickle knocked down eight 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 26 points and senior Jada Moore added 20 points as the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team rose to the occasion in the second half for a 62-55 road win at parochial school rival Mullen. …The Grandview girls swim team won nine of 12 events and topped Cherokee Trail 104-82 in a Centennial League dual that saw Hailey Matthews win twice for the Wolves and Sarah Torline twice for the Cougars.

DEC. 9: The Smoky Hill boys basketball team earned a big early-season win with an 85-76 home victory over George Washington. Anthony Harris Jr. scored eight of his 14 points in a key stretch in the final period and Jalen Weaver finished things off in the final minute on a 32-point night for the Buffaloes. …The Hinkley boys basketball team edged rival Gateway 66-64 in a back-and-forth game. Tjai Jackson had 18 points to lead four players in double figures for the Thunderbirds, while the Olys also had four in double figures with Maliq Alford and Erick Covington going for 16 apiece. …The Vista PEAK girls basketball team closed with a big second half to beat Brighton 60-52 and remain undefeated.

DEC. 7: The Cherokee Trail girls swim team won the Intra State 8 meet at Cherry Creek, topping an eight-team field in a meet that included just one entry per team per event. Skylar Brgoch won individually and the Cougars swept all three relays to finish nine points ahea dof Cherry Creek. …The Grandview girls basketball team survived a challenge from Westlake, Texas, in a 48-47 win that put them 3-0 at the She Got Game Classic in Dallas. …A 15-minute stretch during which it scored just one point left the Cherokee Trail girls basketball team on the short end of a 51-29 result vs. Mullen in the championship game of the Castle View/ThunderRidge Tip-Off tournament. Dominique Rodriguez scored 10 points and Natalie Leu-Pierre added eight as Cherokee Trail finished 34 points shy of its season average coming in. …The Gateway boys basketball team lost its third close game of the Denver Tip-Off to finish eighth. The Olys got outscored 13-4 in overtime by Prairie View in a 57-48 loss despite 12 from DJ Wilson and 11 from Maliq Alford.

DEC. 6: In a game heavy on defense and short on style points, the Rangeview boys basketball team outlasted visiting Grandview 38-37. The Raiders’ go-ahead basketball came from Christopher Speller, who tipped in his own miss to put his team in the lead. Speller (15 points) and Jovaughn Wright (10 points) reached double figures for Rangeview on a tough shooting night, while Lian Ramiro had 15 points, but was hounded and unable to get off a shot on the final possession of the contest. Caleb McGill added 14 for Grandview. … Tre Titus racked up 23 points for the Cherokee Trail boys basketball team, but the Cougars let a big lead slip away in the closing minutes of a 66-62 loss to Mountain Vista in a championship semifinal at the Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon tournament. The Cougars went on to place fourth in the tournament. …Four players scored in double figures for the Aurora Central boys basketball team in a 78-38 win over Jefferson. Messiah Ford led the way with 18 points.

DEC. 5: The Regis Jesuit girls swim team opened the season with a bang during its 148-37 dual meet victory over Chaparral. The Raiders won 11 of the 12 events and had 22 individual and relays earn 5A state qualifying berths. …The Smoky Hill girls swim team dropped a 104-81 Centennial League dual meet to Arapahoe that saw senior Maggie Robben achieve 5A state meet requirements in two events and all three relays earn state trips in their first time in the pool for the season. …The Overland boys basketball team survived the lost of standout center Graham Ike in the second half for a 62-56 road win at ThunderRidge. Marcus Cuasito scored 14 points to pace the Trailblazers, who had 10 players in the scoring column.

DEC. 4: Led by Sayo Owolabi’s 14 points, the Vista PEAK boys basketball team edged visiting Doherty 43-42. …Zion Ruckard poured in 21 points to lead eight players in the scoring column for the Eaglecrest boys basketball team in a 78-63 road win at Northfield in the second game of a back-to-back.

