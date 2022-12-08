AURORA | A look back at some of the key games tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2022:

THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 11.29-12.5.22

MONDAY, DEC. 5: On a light night of competition, the Vista PEAK girls basketball team surged in the third quarter on its way to a 65-48 road win at Legend. The Bison — who got a 20-point night from Eianna Jackson plus 10 from Ashlyn Stapleton — lost to the Titans by 15 points last season. …The Gateway boys basketball team dropped the opener of the Fairview Festival as the Olys fell to the host Knights 72-55. Josh Arce paced Gateway with 16 points and was joined in double figures by Oriel Bailey (14) and Maximus Matthews (11).

SATURDAY, DEC. 3: The Vista PEAK boys basketball team finished 3-0 at the D’Evelyn/Golden Preview Classic, sealed by a 49-38 victory over Golden. Nine different players scored for the Bison, with Gabe Britton leading the way with 11 points, while Nasir Mills and Kyelin Sanders added eight apiece. … The Cherokee Trail girls basketball team remained unbeaten with a third straight victory at the ThunderRidge Tournament as it downed Mullen 51-43 in the championship game. The Cougars were paced by Damara Allen’s 20 points, while Alana Biosse chipped in 13 and Delainey Miller added nine. …The Cherokee Trail girls swim team finished top a field of 19 teams at the Legacy Invitational held at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center with a total of 743 points, which was 231 more than runner-up Brighton. The Cougars won all three relays as Morgan Walker, Jameson Young, Emme Metzmaker and Sarah Woren swam on two apiece, while Metzmaker took the 200 freestyle and Young claimed the 100 breaststroke. Eaglecrest finished in a tie for 17th place. …Regis Jesuit’s Garrett Reece (138 pounds) and Dirk Morley (285) won their weight brackets at the Arapahoe Warrior Invitational boys wrestling tournament, and the Raiders had five other placers to finish fourth in the team standings. Smoky Hill finished 14th and had a finalist in Dashawn Jenkins, who was the 106-pound runner-up. …A large clash of traditonally top Aurora boys basketball programs went to Smoky Hill, which went on the road for an 80-67 win at Rangeview. Rickey Mitchell poured in 38 points to lead the way for the Buffaloes and Kai McGrew added 15, while Mareon Chapman topped the Raiders with 21 and Royce Edwards contributed 18. …The Gateway boys basketball team ended up as the runner-up of the Northglenn Shootout with a 56-47 loss to Westminster, despite 15 points from Josh Arce and 11 from Maximus Matthews. …The Rangeview girls basketball team outlasted district rival Vista PEAK 66-64 in overtime to claim third place in the Best In The Nest tournament at Horizon High School. Zane Bullock and D’Ajha Horton scored 20 points apiece to pace the victorious Raiders, while Eianna Jackson went for 19 for the Bison. …The Grandview boys basketball team finished in fourth place at the Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon tournament after a 54-53 loss to Douglas County. Alex Reddick tallied 14 points and Gavin Placide added 12 for the Wolves. …The Regis Jesuit girls basketball team got 17 points apiece from Hana Belibi and Coryn Watts in a 53-50 win over Life Prep (Kansas) to finish a 2-1 performance at the She Got Game Classic in Dallas, Texas. The Raiders rebounded from an opening 53-40 loss to Hebron (Texas) with a 59-46 win over Classen SAS (Oklahoma). Belibi averaged 18 points per game for Regis Jesuit, while Watts scored 16 per contest. …The Grandview girls basketball team also played at the She Got Game Classic in Dallas and finished 1-2 after a 67-41 loss to Norman (Oklahoma), which followed a 32-29 win over Steele (Texas) and 49-47 loss to Lake Ridge (Texas). …The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team dropped a 81-79 decision to Valley Christian (Arizona) to complete a 1-2 showing at the Shoot The Rock Tournament in Arizona. Cole Records poured in 20 points to lead the Raiders, who got 19 from Joe Dorais, 14 from Damarius Taylor and 12 from TaRea Fulcher. Regis Jesuit opened with a 75-60 win over Valley Vista (Arizona), then dropped a 70-64 contest to St. Mary’s (Arizona). Records scored in double figures in all three games. …The Eaglecrest girls basketball team completed a four-game swing to California for the Nike Central Valley Showdown with a 1-1 final day that included a 51-38 win over Liberty (Calif.) as well as a 70-34 loss to Folsom (Calif.). Nia McKenzie scored a combined 36 points in the two games, while Laci Roffle and Shyann Farbes each had a 14-point effort. …The Eaglecrest boys wrestling team won the Greeley West dual tournament with four victories, capped by a 42-40 victory over host Greeley West in the championship match. The Raptors (who defeated Arvada West, Fossil Ridge and Holy Family to get to the final) got wins by fall in the title match from Adonias Cantu, Ethan Diaz, Ethan Maughan, Ladanian Gordon and Dalton Leivian. Cantu, Diaz and Gordon each won all four of their matches. …The Cherokee Trail boys wrestling team racked up 156 points behind eight placers to finish second at the Mike Stanley Invitational. Jay Everhart (113 pounds), Jason Maestas (144) and Ellis Williams (190) finished as runners-up at their respective weights. Ezekiel Taylor won the 190-pound title for fourth-place Vista PEAK, while James Rada Scales finished as the runner-up for 14th-place Overland. … The Overland girls wrestling team edged Regis Jesuit by two points for top honors among local finishers at the Arapahoe Warrior Invitational. The 125-pound title match came between locals as Regis Jesuit’s Alexis Segura defeated Overland’s Vianca Mendoza. …Carter Schick scored two goals and Alijah Hernandez stopped all 14 shots he faced in goal as the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team blanked Fort Collins 3-0. …Eric Burggraf (Grandview) and Kristian Hauswirth (Cherokee Trail) each had goals, but the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team fell to defending state champion Denver East 5-2.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2: The Overland boys basketball team exploded for 60 points in the second and third quarters for an 87-42 road win at Aurora Central. Hamza Mursal (21 points), Israel Littleton (17), Siraaj Ali (12) and Aidan Perez (10) scored in double figures for the Trailblazers, who overcame an 18-point effort from the Trojans’ Cai’Reis Curby. In the opening game of a doubleheader, the Overland girls posted a 66-20 win over Aurora Central, as Destiny Moore had 20 points and Seilani Relford added 18 for the Trailblazers. Alayna McClain paced the Trojans with seven. …The Eaglecrest girls wrestling team finished as the runner-up at the Greeley West Invitational with a total of 135 points, which was second only to Fort Lupton among 16 scoring teams. The Raptors had no champions among six placers, but Chasey Karabell (100 pounds) and Gianna Falise (155 pounds) finished as runners-up at their respective weights. Leilani Camaal topped Falise to win the 155-pound bracket for Vista PEAK, which placed sixth. …Charles Keating (Cherokee Trail) scored twice and six others had goals as the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team skated past Heritage 8-3. Maxamillion Tauoa (Cherokee Trail) had four assists. …Led by Maximus Matthews with 14 points, four Gateway boys basketball players scored in double figures in 54-40 win over Littleton in the semifinals of the Northglenn Shootout. …The Eaglecrest boys wrestling team swept dual matches from visiting Lakewood (71-10) and Legacy (40-27).

THURSDAY, DEC. 1: The Vista PEAK boys basketball team got off to a thrilling start to the D’Evelyn/Golden Preview Classic with a 59-57 victory over Holy Family when Kyree Polk converted a pass from Nasir Mills for a basket just before time expired. Mills and Polk had 10 points apiece and Alante Monroe-Elazier added 11. …A second-period pin by Charlie Herting in the 165-pound match lifted the Grandview boys wrestling team to a 37-36 Centennial League dual win over visiting rival Cherokee Trail. The Wolves won five of the last six matches — including pins from Nehemiah Quintana, Gunner Lopez, Jonathan Montes Gonzales and Herting to rally to victory over the Cougars, who built a good lead with pins from Ellis Williams, Jay Everhart and Ryan Everhart, while they got one from Kyle Stevens to take a late lead. …In a meet that saw a whopping 29 performances that earned qualification to the Class 5A state meet, the Grandview girls swim team edged Cherokee Trail 94.5-91.5 in a spirited Centennial League dual meet. Each team won six events as the Wolves grabbed the 200 yard medley and 400 yard freestyle relays to go with individual wins from Megan Doubrava, Billie Koehler and Paige Dailey plus diver Hailey-Cate Bull, while the Cougars had a pair of triumphs from Emme Metzmaker, plus wins from Bella Lane, Sarah Woren and Morgan Walker in addition to the 200 yard freestyle relay. … The Eaglecrest girls wrestling team captured dual match victories over Brighton (57-18) and Vista PEAK (48-30) with Arianna Sanchez (110 pounds) the only Raptor to wrestle twice and win twice. The Bison topped Brighton 42-36 as well at the tri-dual as Reagan Perez was the lone wrestler to wrestle twice and won both of her matches by pin at 125 pounds. …The Rangeview boys basketball team challenged defending state champion ThunderRidge before falling on the road 58-52. Kenneth Black-Knox tallied 17 points to lead the Raiders, while Royce Edwards contributed 15. …The Smoky Hill boys basketball team cruised to a 94-56 victory over visiting Kent Denver to open the season as four players scored in double figures. Rickey Mitchell’s 21 points paced the Buffs, who also got 13 from Lorenzo Contreras, 12 from Kai McGrew and 10 from Carter Basquez. …Talil Seals-Fisher, Eric Kelly and Christopher Hussain posted wins by fall, but the Overland boys wrestling team dropped a 31-30 Centennial League dual against Mullen. …Ashlyn Stapleton drained five 3-pointers on her way to 17 points to lead the Vista PEAK girls basketball team to a 58-31 win over Littleton in a consolation semifinal at the Best In The Nest tournament. In another consolation semi, Rangeview defeated Legend 45-40 behind an 11-point effort from Danielle Washington. …The Smoky Hill girls swim team topped Eaglecrest 103-80 in a Centennial League dual in the Raptors’ pool. Mya Noffsinger won the 500 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke with 5A state-qualifying times and helped the 200 yard medley relay qualify as well to lead the Buffs, while Lin Naraoka won a pair of events for the Raptors.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30: Oriel Bailey (14 points), Kaiemion Ashley (10) and Samuel Piedrahita (10) scored in double figures as the Gateway boys basketball team tipped off the season with a 47-41 win over Pomona to open the Northglenn Shootout. …Despite 15 points from Keean Lloyd and 10 more from Alonzo Rodgers, the Cherokee Trail boys basketball team dropped its season opener 50-41 to Legacy. …Alayna McClain tallied 13 points and the Aurora Central girls basketball team outscored DSST-Byers 15-4 in the final quarter for a 32-30 victory. …The Eaglecrest boys wrestling team topped Smoky Hill 71-3 and Vista PEAK 55-24 in a meeting of Aurora programs. Also on the mat, Overland defeated Denver North 42-24 and Aurora Central lost to Thornton 42-30 in boys, while the Overland girls topped Denver North 45-12.

TUESDAY, NOV. 29: The Cherokee Trail girls basketball team paid back a 28-point loss to Highlands Ranch in the second round of last season’s state playoffs with a 56-45 home victory. The Cougars got 14 points from Madeline Gibbs along with 11 apiece from Damara Allen and Delainey Miller. …LaDavian King poured in 22 points and the Eaglecrest boys basketball team built a 26-5 lead after one quarter on its way to an 81-22 win over Mountain Range to open the season. …Hana Belibi scored 25 points and Coryn Watts added 12 to lift the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team over Arapahoe 60-55 to open the season. …The Grandview girls swim team opened the season with a 133-50 win over Chaparral in a meet that saw the Wolves sweep the three relay events and get a pair of individual wins from Megan Doubrava. …Malia Relford scored 15 points and Aziza Abdur-Razaaq contributed 10 as the Overland girls basketball team topped Greeley West 53-32 to open the season. …The Best In the Nest girls basketball tournament started with close losses for Vista PEAK (57-55 to host Horizon) and Rangeview (45-34 to Ralston Valley).