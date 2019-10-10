AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Oct. 2-8, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

OCT. 8: The Gateway boys soccer team had its eight-game winning streak come to an end with a 4-1 EMAC home loss to Westminster. The Wolves scored three times in the second half to break a tie with the Olys, whose last loss came back on Aug. 31 to Rampart, still Class 5A’s only undefeated team.

OCT. 7: The Eaglecrest volleyball team edged Grandview 25-15, 25-17, 24-26, 28-26 in a Centennial League showdown ended when Gabby Vogt, an outside hitter playing as a setter, scored on a tip. …Keith Bates’ finish midway through the first half turned out to be the only goal of the game in Grandview’s 1-0 Centennial League boys soccer win over Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl.

OCT. 5: The Steve Lohman Invitational saw the Eaglecrest boys place fifth with three individuals in the top 10 in Edward Schwandt (5th), Sawyer Slauson (7th) and Rodrigo Hackos (8th). The Cherokee Trail girls, not running their regular lineup, also finished fifth with Alexis Pagel (17th place) leading the way. …The Regis Jesuit softball team posted an 11-10 walk-off win over Cherokee Trail courtesy of a two-run double by Kilee Stortz.The game saw a combined 32 hits. Cheyenne Ausborn drove in four runs.

OCT. 4: Adreanna Lance homered three times and drove in six runs in the Cherokee Trail softball team’s 17-10 win over Wheat Ridge. …Final Centennial League boys tennis standings for 5A teams were determined by the results of two dual matches that were decided by 4-3 scores, with Grandview edging Cherokee Trail for third and Eaglecrest tipping Smoky Hill for fifth. Three doubles wins and Zach Scott’s marathon No. 1 singles win boosted the Wolves, the same combination of winning for the Raptors, only with a No. 3 singles win.

OCT. 3: The EMAC boys soccer showdown between visiting Rangeview and Aurora Central came down to the final minute, when junior Jose Bucio gave the Trojans a rousing 2-1 victory. Bucio scored his second goal of the game when he ran through a tackle attempt, took a touch and slipped a shot just past the Raiders’ goalie close range. Brian Rosales had Rangeview’s goal.