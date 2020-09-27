AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 28-Oct. 3, 2020:

MONDAY, SEPT. 28: A trio of softball games in the final week of the regular season includes a non-league matchup of Aurora teams when Overland visits Hinkley at 4 p.m., while Regis Jesuit has a Continental League road game at Ponderosa at 3:30 p.m. and Vista PEAK ventures to Northglenn at 4 p.m. in EMAC play.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29: The three-game Centennial League Challenge softball tournament opens with matchups based on seeding from the recently completed league schedule. Top-seeded Smoky Hill is home to No. 8 Overland, second-seeded Cherokee Trail sees No. 7 Eaglecrest for a third straight game and sixth-seeded Grandview visits No. 3 Arapahoe. First pitch is 4:15 p.m. for each contest. …The Vista PEAK softball team has a large home challenge at 4 p.m. when Brighton visits, while Aurora Central is at Weld Central, HInkley visits Northglenn and Rangeview has a 7 p.m. game at Prairie View.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30: Regis Jesuit heads to Heritage for the Continental League West Championship meet along with the host Eagles, Highlands Ranch, Mountain Vista, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge. The opening girls wave is at 4:45 p.m. with the second at 4:50 p.m., while the boys opening wave is at 5:30 p.m. and the second at 5:35 p.m. …The lone softball contest of the day should be a good one as Regis Jesuit plays host to Mountain Vista at 4 p.m. in Continental League play.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1: The EMAC Cross Country Championship meet is set for Riverdale Regional Park and Fairgrounds Course in Brighton, as Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK compete for league honors with races that begin at 5 p.m. for the first girls wave (second at 5:02 p.m.) and 5:40 p.m. for the first boys wave (5:42 p.m. for the second). …Three EMAC softball games take place in Aurora as Aurora Central (vs. Thornton), Vista PEAK (vs. Northglenn) and Rangeview (vs. Westminster) all have home honors for games beginning at 4 p.m. …The Centennial League Challenge continues with matchups determined by the results of the opening round on Sept. 29.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2: The lone game of the day is a Continental League softball showdown for Regis Jesuit, which has Legend pay a visit at 3:30 p.m. for a battle of teams both in the top third of the league standings.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3: A quality non-league softball matchup is set for noon when Regis Jesuit faces visiting Grand Junction Central, a team already qualified for the Class 5A state tournament. A win could help the Raiders join the group of qualifiers based on RPI standings. …The Centennial League Challenge concludes with matchups determined by the results from the Oct. 1 round. …Hinkley closes out its season at home against Brighton at 11 a.m., while Vista PEAK ventures to Prairie View at the same time.