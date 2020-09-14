AURORA | A look at the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 14-19, 2020:

MONDAY, SEPT. 14: Five local teams take the diamond in softball, including a pair of Centennial League rematches in Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek (with the Cougars going for the sweep) and Eaglecrest at Grandview (with the Wolves aiming for their own sweep) with 4:30 p.m. starts, while Overland is home at 4 p.m. to Westminster and Regis Jesuit plays host to Highlands Ranch at 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15: Final EMAC individual and team honors will be decided by the outcome of the second EMAC boys golf major, scheduled for a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at Aurora’s Murphy Creek G.C. Vista PEAK’s Dawson Thulin is in third place individually and his team holds the same spot in the league standings after the first major. …Hinkley pays a visit to Vista PEAK at 4 p.m. on an EMAC softball slate that also includes Rangeview’s 4 p.m. home game against Northglenn, while Aurora Central is home to Englewood at 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16: The boys tennis postseason arrives with the beginning of several Class 5A regional state qualifying tournaments, including one hosted by Regis Jesuit at the Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco beginning at 11 a.m. with doubles matches. Eaglecrest plays at Apex Tennis Center and Smoky Hill is at Redstone Park starting at 9 a.m., the same time Overland and Rangeview begin play at Fairview High School. …The last Centennial League boys golf tournament of the regular season got rescheduled due to weather and is slated to begin at noon at Murphy Creek G.C. …The lone softball offering of the day has Cherokee Trail home to Grandview at 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17: Smoky Hill visits Eaglecrest in Centennial League softball at 4:30 p.m., while Grandview goes for a sweep at 4 p.m. with its visit to Mullen, Rangeview welcomes Vista PEAK at 4 p.m., the same time first pitch is scheduled for Aurora Central’s home game against Boulder. …Some two-day boys tennis regionals conclude, while some — such as the Region 8 tournament involving Grandview and Hinkley at City Park, beginning at 9 a.m. — will be played in one day.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 18: The Rangeview softball team travels to Hinkley for a 4 p.m. contest.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 19: A light day has two road softball games for Aurora teams with a 10 a.m. visit to Dakota Ridge for Regis Jesuit and a noon contest at Thornton for Aurora Central.