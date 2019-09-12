Sophomore No. 2 singles player Andy Schuiling and the Regis Jesuit boys tennis team head to the Cherry Creek Invitational on Sept. 14, 2019, one of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports (Sept. 12-18, 2019). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 12-18, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SEPT. 12: Another busy slate of Thursday football opens Week 3, with a trio of home games for 1-0 Vista PEAK (6:30 p.m. vs. Palmer at APS Stadium), 2-0 Cherokee Trail (vs. Horizon at 7 p.m.) and 2-0 Grandview (vs. Mountain Vista at Stutler Bowl at 7 p.m.), along with a road game for 2-0 Eaglecrest (6 p.m. at French Field in Fort Collins against Rocky Mountain). …The rolling Grandview volleyball team plays host to 4A power Ponderosa at 5 p.m. …The Smoky Hill boys soccer team gets to test out the new turf at Aurora Central when it visits the Trojans a 4 p.m. …The EMAC holds its second boys golf major tournament, scheduled for 10 a.m. at Buffalo Run G.C.

SEPT. 13: A pair of all-Aurora matchups highlights the Friday Night Lights portion of Week of the prep football schedule, as Hinkley plays host to Gateway at 6:30 p.m. and Overland’s Homecoming Game opponent is Aurora Central in a 7 p.m. game at Stutler Bowl. Smoky Hill and Regis Jesuit, both 2-0, are in action in 7 p.m. contests.

SEPT. 14: The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team has a top test ahead of it when it plays in the Cherry Creek Invitational.

SEPT. 17: A very busy volleyball schedule has eight Aurora teams in action, highlighted by a home match for Cherokee Trail against defending 4A state champion Lewis-Palmer at 6:30 p.m., the same time that Vista PEAK has a strong road matchup at Doherty.

SEPT. 18: A rematch of last season’s field hockey state championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Regis Jesuit, where the Raiders play host to Cherry Creek. …The Eaglecrest boys soccer team has a strong matchup against Arvada West at 5 p.m. at the NAAC in Golden.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR