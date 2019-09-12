AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 12-18, 2019:

SEPT. 12: Another busy slate of Thursday football opens Week 3, with a trio of home games for 1-0 Vista PEAK (6:30 p.m. vs. Palmer at APS Stadium), 2-0 Cherokee Trail (vs. Horizon at 7 p.m.) and 2-0 Grandview (vs. Mountain Vista at Stutler Bowl at 7 p.m.), along with a road game for 2-0 Eaglecrest (6 p.m. at French Field in Fort Collins against Rocky Mountain). …The rolling Grandview volleyball team plays host to 4A power Ponderosa at 5 p.m. …The Smoky Hill boys soccer team gets to test out the new turf at Aurora Central when it visits the Trojans a 4 p.m. …The EMAC holds its second boys golf major tournament, scheduled for 10 a.m. at Buffalo Run G.C.

SEPT. 13: A pair of all-Aurora matchups highlights the Friday Night Lights portion of Week of the prep football schedule, as Hinkley plays host to Gateway at 6:30 p.m. and Overland’s Homecoming Game opponent is Aurora Central in a 7 p.m. game at Stutler Bowl. Smoky Hill and Regis Jesuit, both 2-0, are in action in 7 p.m. contests.

SEPT. 14: The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team has a top test ahead of it when it plays in the Cherry Creek Invitational.

SEPT. 17: A very busy volleyball schedule has eight Aurora teams in action, highlighted by a home match for Cherokee Trail against defending 4A state champion Lewis-Palmer at 6:30 p.m., the same time that Vista PEAK has a strong road matchup at Doherty.

SEPT. 18: A rematch of last season’s field hockey state championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Regis Jesuit, where the Raiders play host to Cherry Creek. …The Eaglecrest boys soccer team has a strong matchup against Arvada West at 5 p.m. at the NAAC in Golden.