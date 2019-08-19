AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 15-21, 2019:

AUG. 15: The Centennial League boys golf season opens with a 7 a.m. match at Aurora’s Meadow Hills Golf Course. Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill set to compete. …The EMAC South contests its first minor tournament at 11 a.m. at Springhill Golf Course, as Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK get together.

AUG. 16: The Eaglecrest softball team opens its season with the Icebreaker Tournament where it plays host Columbine at 3 p.m. The tournament continues the next day for the Raptors with two more games.

AUG. 17: The softball season gets underway with an All-Aurora matchup at Rangeview when the Raiders play host to Vista PEAK at 11 a.m.

AUG. 20: Aurora Central (Greeley Central), Hinkley (STRIVE Prep-SMART) and Rangeview (Kennedy) all have home softball games scheduled for first pitch at 4 p.m.

AUG. 21: The tennis courts at Utah Park see their first competition as the Overland boys welcome in Rangeview at 4 p.m. for a dual match.