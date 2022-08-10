Prep softball teams can begin regular season play on the 2022 season on Aug. 11, 2022, and two early contests for Smoky Hill are highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports (Aug. 10-Aug. 16, 2022) (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 10-16, 2022:

THURSDAY, AUG. 11: The Centennial League boys golf season gets underway with the first of five tournaments, which has tee times beginning at 11:40 a.m. at Aurora’s Murphy Creek G.C. …The first Denver Public Schools tournament — which now features Rangeview and Vista PEAK — is slated for a noon start at Overland Park G.C.

FRIDAY, AUG. 12: The first Aurora softball team to take the diamond is Vista PEAK, which makes a trip to Battle Mountain for a 4 p.m. first pitch.

MONDAY, AUG. 15: The Smoky Hill softball team christens the new season (and plays its first game under new head coach Brennan Brown) with a 4:30 p.m. home game against Castle View.

TUESDAY, AUG. 16: A slate of four softball games is in store as three Aurora area teams go on the road (Rangeview to Highlands Ranch at 4 p.m.; Eaglecrest to ThunderRidge at 4:30 p.m., the same time as the first pitch for Smoky Hill’s visit to Fossil Ridge), while Aurora Central takes its home field at 4 p.m. to play visiting Strive Prep-SMART. …The first match in boys tennis history at Vista PEAK takes place at Northglenn with a first serve going up at 4 p.m., half an hour after Regis Jesuit begins its season at ThunderRidge.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17: The Grandview softball team makes a short trip up Arapahoe Road for a 4:30 p.m. contest at Regis Jesuit. …Continental League boys golfers (which includes Regis Jesuit) head to Meadow Hills G.C. for a league tournament that begins at 11 a.m. Also on the links will be Vista PEAK, which plays at Kennedy G.C. at noon.

