AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 10-16, 2022:

THURSDAY, AUG. 11: The Centennial League boys golf season gets underway with the first of five tournaments, which has tee times beginning at 11:40 a.m. at Aurora’s Murphy Creek G.C. …The first Denver Public Schools tournament — which now features Rangeview and Vista PEAK — is slated for a noon start at Overland Park G.C.

FRIDAY, AUG. 12: The first Aurora softball team to take the diamond is Vista PEAK, which makes a trip to Battle Mountain for a 4 p.m. first pitch.

MONDAY, AUG. 15: The Smoky Hill softball team christens the new season (and plays its first game under new head coach Brennan Brown) with a 4:30 p.m. home game against Castle View.

TUESDAY, AUG. 16: A slate of four softball games is in store as three Aurora area teams go on the road (Rangeview to Highlands Ranch at 4 p.m.; Eaglecrest to ThunderRidge at 4:30 p.m., the same time as the first pitch for Smoky Hill’s visit to Fossil Ridge), while Aurora Central takes its home field at 4 p.m. to play visiting Strive Prep-SMART. …The first match in boys tennis history at Vista PEAK takes place at Northglenn with a first serve going up at 4 p.m., half an hour after Regis Jesuit begins its season at ThunderRidge.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17: The Grandview softball team makes a short trip up Arapahoe Road for a 4:30 p.m. contest at Regis Jesuit. …Continental League boys golfers (which includes Regis Jesuit) head to Meadow Hills G.C. for a league tournament that begins at 11 a.m. Also on the links will be Vista PEAK, which plays at Kennedy G.C. at noon.