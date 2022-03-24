THE WEEK AHEAD IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 3.24-3.30.22

AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from March 24-30, 2022:

THURSDAY, MARCH 24: A significant day on the girls soccer pitch includes seven teams in action and two head-to-head contests, highlighted by a 5 p.m. home game for Regis Jesuit against Grandview, while Vista PEAK plays Eaglecrest at 8 p.m. at Legacy Stadium. …Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Hinkley and Smoky Hill head to the Denver South Ravens Invitational track & field meet, which has an 11 a.m. start. …Both off to unbeaten starts, Grandview plays host to Cherokee Trail at 6:30 p.m. in boys volleyball, while Eaglecrest is home at the same time to Cherry Creek.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25: First pitch for a big early season baseball meeting is set for 4:15 p.m. at Regis Jesuit with Cherry Creek visiting, while at the same time, Cherokee Trail plays host to Rock Canyon in a playoff rematch. …A large slate of boys lacrosse — which has a handful of local teams in action — includes Regis Jesuit’s 6 p.m. home game against Kent Denver, while Grandview welcomes ThunderRidge to Legacy Stadium at 6 p.m.. …The Eaglecrest and Smoky Hill girls tennis teams each play host to a tournament, which lasts two days.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26: Grandview and Regis Jesuit head to the Broomfield Shootout Track Meet beginning at 8:30 a.m., while Rangeview and Vista PEAK compete in Fort Collins at the same time. …The Regis Jesuit baseball team finishes a busy week with a noon home contest against Valor Christian, while Eaglecrest plays host to traditional power Rocky Mountain at 1 p.m. …The Grandview girls lacrosse team faces off with Chaparral, which comes to Legacy Stadium at 11 a.m. …A trio of girls soccer contests all take place on the road for Aurora teams as Eaglecrest goes to Douglas County at noon, Grandview treks to Fossil Ridge at 3 p.m. and Cherokee Trail kicks off with Ponderosa at 4 p.m. at EchoPark Stadium. …A boys volleyball contest between local teams has Regis Jesuit home to Cherokee Trail at 10:30 a.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 28: In a rescheduled game, the Grandview boys lacrosse team visits Regis Jesuit at 6 p.m., the same time Rangeview visits Palmer and an hour after the opening face-off is scheduled for Smoky Hill’s road game against Chatfield at Trail Blazer Stadium. …The Regis Jesuit girls golf team has a Continental League tournament at Lone Treek G.C. at 8:30 a.m. …The Aurora Central girls soccer team welcomes Vista PEAK to Ilium Field for a 4 p.m. contest, while Hinkley (vs. Erie) and Rangeview (vs. Skyview) each have 6 p.m. home games.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29: Smoky Hill visits Grandview at 5 p.m. in what should be a very competitive Centennial League boys swimming dual meet, while Cherokee Trail is also in the pool at Arapahoe. …Rangeview visits Eaglecrest at 4:15 p.m. in one of four baseball contests involving Aurora teams, a slate that also includes Cherokee Trail’s 4 p.m. home game against Ralston Valley. …Four Aurora girls soccer teams take the pitch, but only one is at home and it is Cherokee Trail, which has an 8 p.m. contest against Columbine. …The Rangeview boys lacrosse team welcomes Dawson School in for a 6:30 p.m. contest. …The Cherokee Trail boys volleyball team plays host to Overland for a 6:30 p.m. first serve, the same time that Eaglecrest visits Littleton and Grandview is at Cherry Creek. …Four girls tennis dual matches feature Aurora teams, including Aurora Central’s 4 p.m. match against Overland at Utah Park.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30: The boys lacrosse slate features a trio of contests, including Cherokee Trail’s trek to Trail Blazer Stadium to face Ralston Valley, while Eaglecrest goes to Dakota Ridge at 4 p.m. and Smoky Hill plays host to Pueblo West at 5:15 p.m. …The Aurora Public Schools co-op boys swim team heads to Brighton for a 5 p.m. dual meet. …Four girls tennis matches take place with Regis Jesuit at home to Legend for a 3:30 p.m. first serve, while Vista PEAK welcomes in Thornton at 4 p.m., while Grandview travels to face Cherry Creeks’ Varsity 2 team at 4 p.m.