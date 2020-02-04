AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Feb. 3-8, 2020:

THE WEEK AHEAD IN AURORA PREP SPORTS (FEB. 3-8, 2020)

MONDAY, FEB. 3: The only contest scheduled for the day was the Grandview girls basketball team’s home game against Ralston Valley, but the Class 5A Top-10 battle was postponed by weather to 7 p.m. Feb. 10.

TUESDAY, FEB. 4 (weather, conditions permitting): The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team has a 7 p.m. Continental League road game at Chaparral, with the same schools meeting in girls play on the Raiders’ home court at the same time. …The Gateway boys basketball team will officially dedicated its new basketball court to former coaching legend Jeff Sweet during its 7 p.m. EMAC home contest against Westminster.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5: The next set of Centennial League girls-boys doubleheaders (5:30 p.m. start for girls, 7 p.m. for boys) sees Overland home to Cherry Creek, Cherokee Trail traveling to Smoky Hill, Eaglecrest playing host to Mullen and Grandview going to Arapahoe. …National Letter of Intent Signing Day arrives with a slew of athletes from around Aurora in a variety of sports scheduled to sign with college programs or be honored for previous signings.

THURSDAY, FEB. 6: A limited slate of basketball includes a key EMAC girls matchup when Vista PEAK visits league-leading Thornton at 6:30 p.m., while Aurora Central is at Gateway at 7 p.m. The Regis Jesuit boys play host to Legend at 7 p.m. ….The Centennial League dual wrestling season comes to a close with Cherokee Trail looking to finish unbeaten and win the title when Arapahoe visits at 7 p.m. Grandview is home to Eaglecrest, Smoky Hill welcomes in Mullen and Overland is part of a tri-dual at Cherry Creek that also includes Douglas County.

FRIDAY, FEB. 7: A very hefty slate of action includes 10 Aurora boys basketball teams in action, including three all-city matchups when Grandview visits Cherokee Trail and Smoky Hill goes to Overland — both in Centennial League play, with 7 p.m. tip-offs following girls matchups at 5:30 p.m. — and Rangeview going to Aurora Central. …The prelims for the EMAC Championship girls swim team take place at 5 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, while Regis Jesuit is at the Continental “A” League Championships at Heritage that open with prelims at 4 p.m. and Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill visit Arapahoe at 5:30 p.m. for prelims of the Centennial “A” League Championship meet. …An ice hockey doubleheader at Family Sports Center is in store at Family Sports Center, with Regis Jesuit up first in a showdown with Chaparral scheduled for 5:40 p.m. The Cherry Creek co-op team skates with Heritage at 7:50 p.m. …Seven qualifiers from four Aurora programs begin competition at the girls state wrestling tournament at Thornton High School with opening matches scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 8: League championship girls swim meets conclude, with diving prelims for the EMAC Championships — involving Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley and Rangeview — beginning at 9:30 a.m. at VMAC with swim and dive finals at 2 p.m., while Regis Jesuit divers head to the Continental League competition at Littleton H.S. at 8 a.m. and swimmers compete in the Continental “A” League championships at Heritage at 2 p.m. and Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill wrap up with the Centennial “A” Championships at 3 p.m. at Arapahoe. …The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team faces Valor Christian at 6:30 p.m. at The Ice Ranch in a rematch of game in which the Raiders recently rallied to tie the Eagles. …The girls state wrestling tournament at Thornton High School resumes at 9 a.m. and runs all day.