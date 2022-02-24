AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Feb. 24-March 2, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FRIDAY, FEB. 25: The Class 5A girls basketball playoffs continue with home games for Grandview (vs. Pueblo West), Rangeview (vs. Denver East) and Regis Jesuit (vs. Arvada West) and road contests for first-round winners Cherokee Trail (at Highlands Ranch), Eaglecrest (at Fossil Ridge) and Vista PEAK (at Cherry Creek). Full 5A girls basketball state tournament scoreboard and schedule, here …The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team drops the puck with Chaparral at 3:20 p.m. at Family Sports Center in a playoff play-in game. Full 5A state ice hockey schedule, here

SATURDAY, FEB. 26: The Class 5A boys state basketball playoffs resume with Eaglecrest (vs. Highlands Ranch), Rangeview (vs. Cherry Creek), Regis Jesuit (vs. Chatfield) and Smoky Hill (vs. Rocky Mountain) playing at home after first-round byes, while first-round winner Overland plays on the road at Mountain Vista. Full 5A boys basketball state tournament scoreboard and schedule, here

MONDAY, FEB. 28: Practices for spring sports — baseball, girls soccer, boys & girls track & field, boys & girls lacrosse, boys swimming, boys volleyball, girls tennis and girls golf — can officially begin. …With a first-round win, the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team would take on top-seeded Denver East at DU’s Magness Arena at 5:30 p.m. Full 5A state ice hockey schedule, here

TUESDAY, MARCH 1: The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team has a 5:30 p.m. state quarterfinal contest at DU’s Magness Arena against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. …The Class 5A girls state basketball playoffs progress to the Sweet 16 round with matchups to be determined by the result of the second round.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2: The Class 5A boys state basketball playoffs reach the Sweet 16 round with matchups to be determined by the results of the second round.